New York, June 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "HPV Testing And Pap Test Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06466554/?utm_source=GNW

, Seegene Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., BioMérieux SA, Onco Health Corporation, Takara Bio Inc., TruScreen Group Limited, Danaher Corporation (Cepheid), Mylab Discovery Solutions Pvt. Ltd, and Fujirebio Diagnostics Inc.



The global HPV testing and Pap tests market is expected to grow from $3.70 billion in 2022 to $4.08 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.14%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The HPV testing and Pap tests market is expected to reach $6.18 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 10.94%.



The HPV testing and Pap test market consist of revenues earned by entities by conventional Pap test, liquid-based Pap test, HPV DNA test and co-testing.The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering.



The HPV testing and Pap test market also consist of sales of HPV testing and Pap test kits.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



HPV testing and Pap tests refer to screening tests used to detect cervical cancer in women. These tests are used to detect early signs of abnormal changes that could lead to cancer.



North America was the largest region in the HPV testing and Pap test market in 2022.Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main types of HPV testing and Pap tests are HPV testing and Pap tests.HPV testing refers to a medical procedure in which a healthcare provider checks for the presence of the human papillomavirus (HPV) in a patient’s body.



The main products are instruments, consumables, and services that use technologies such as polymerase chain reaction (PCR), immunodiagnostics, and other technologies. It is used in cervical cancer screening and vaginal cancer screening by hospitals and clinics, laboratories, and other end users.



An increase in the prevalence of cervical cancer is driving the HPV testing and Pap test markets.Cervical cancer refers to the disease that causes uncontrollable growth in the cells of the cervix.



Increasing cervical cancer can be controlled using early detection, which can be achieved using HPV testing and Pap tests.For instance, in January 2023, according to the American Cancer Society, a US-based voluntary health organization dedicated to eliminating cancer, new estimates of cervical cancer will account for approximately 13,960 cases in the US.



About 4,310 deaths are estimated to be due to cervical cancer. As a result, the increasing prevalence of cervical cancer is propelling the HPV testing and Pap test market forward.



Product innovations are a key trend gaining popularity in the HPV testing and Pap test markets.Major companies in the market are introducing innovative products to sustain their position in the market.



For instance, in January 2022, Yemaachi Biotechnology, a Ghana-based biotechnology company, launched the new Sheba HPV Test, an effective home sampling kit for the detection of human papillomavirus. The Sheba HPV Test is based on polymerase chain reaction (PCR) technology and detects women who are at high risk of cervical cancer.



In September 2020, QIAGEN NV, a Netherlands-based diagnostics company, acquired an 80.1% stake in NeuMoDx Molecular, Inc. for $248 million. Through this acquisition, QIAGEN enhanced its market position in the automated molecular testing products portfolio by integrating the solutions of NeuMoDx into QIAGEN’s portfolio and improving its value proposition. NeuMoDx Molecular Inc. is a US-based designer and developer of molecular diagnostics solutions for HPV testing and other tests.



The countries covered in the HPV testing and Pap test market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The HPV testing and Pap tests market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides HPV testing and Pap tests market statistics, including global market size, regional shares, competitors with a HPV testing and Pap tests market share, detailed HPV testing and Pap tests market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the HPV testing and Pap tests industry. This HPV testing and Pap tests market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06466554/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________