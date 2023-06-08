Global Automotive Embedded System Strategic Business Report 2023: Escalating Demand for Electric Vehicles Augurs Well for the Market

Dublin, June 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automotive Embedded System - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Automotive Embedded System estimated at US$6.6 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$10.8 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.2% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Sensors, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.7% CAGR and reach US$5.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Microcontrollers segment is readjusted to a revised 5.9% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.8% CAGR



The Automotive Embedded System market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.9 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.9 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 5.8% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.6% and 5.1% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.7% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 42 Featured) -

Continental AG

Denso Corporation

Harman International Industries, Inc.

Johnson Electric Holdings Ltd.

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

NXP Semiconductors NV

Panasonic Corporation

Robert Bosch GmbH

Texas Instruments, Inc.

Toshiba Corporation

Aptiv PLC

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 244 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $6.6 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $10.8 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.3% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Automotive Embedded System: An Overview

Safety & Security Application Segment Leads the Market

North America: A Dominant Market

Embedded System: An Insight

Emerging Trends in Automotive Sector: A Snapshot

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Automotive Embedded System - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Global Automotive Embedded Systems Market: Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales by Leading Players

Global Embedded Microcontroller Unit Market: Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales by Leading Players

Global Embedded Displays Market: Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales by Leading Players

Global Embedded Multimedia Card Market: Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales by Leading Players

US Embedded Systems Kits Market: Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales by Leading Players

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Escalating Demand for Electric Vehicles Augurs Well for the Market

Demand for Convenience and Sophisticated Safety Systems Drives the Market

High Installation and Maintenance Cost Hampers the Market Growth

Market Gains Traction from Ongoing Technological Advancements in Auto industry

Smart and Power Efficient Automotive Devices Bodes Well for the Market

Market Receives Major Boost with Rise in Sales of Luxury Vehicles

Government Initiatives related to Emissions and Fuel Efficiency Sparks Demand for Electric Vehicles

Emergence of Autonomous Vehicles Offer Bright Prospect

Short Life of Electronics System Restricts the Market Expansion

High Consumption of Power: A Drawback

Rise in Cyber Attacks: A Major Challenge

PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Embedded System: A Definition

Architecture of an Embedded System

Applications of Embedded System

Automotive Embedded System: An Introduction

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS



IV. COMPETITION



