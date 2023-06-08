Global Automotive Embedded System Strategic Business Report 2023: Escalating Demand for Electric Vehicles Augurs Well for the Market

Dublin, June 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automotive Embedded System - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Automotive Embedded System estimated at US$6.6 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$10.8 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.2% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Sensors, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.7% CAGR and reach US$5.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Microcontrollers segment is readjusted to a revised 5.9% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.8% CAGR
The Automotive Embedded System market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.9 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.9 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 5.8% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.6% and 5.1% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.7% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 42 Featured) -
- Continental AG
- Denso Corporation
- Harman International Industries, Inc.
- Johnson Electric Holdings Ltd.
- Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
- NXP Semiconductors NV
- Panasonic Corporation
- Robert Bosch GmbH
- Texas Instruments, Inc.
- Toshiba Corporation
- Aptiv PLC
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|244
|Forecast Period
|2022 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
|$6.6 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$10.8 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|6.3%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Automotive Embedded System: An Overview
- Safety & Security Application Segment Leads the Market
- North America: A Dominant Market
- Embedded System: An Insight
- Emerging Trends in Automotive Sector: A Snapshot
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
- Automotive Embedded System - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Global Automotive Embedded Systems Market: Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales by Leading Players
- Global Embedded Microcontroller Unit Market: Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales by Leading Players
- Global Embedded Displays Market: Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales by Leading Players
- Global Embedded Multimedia Card Market: Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales by Leading Players
- US Embedded Systems Kits Market: Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales by Leading Players
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Escalating Demand for Electric Vehicles Augurs Well for the Market
- Demand for Convenience and Sophisticated Safety Systems Drives the Market
- High Installation and Maintenance Cost Hampers the Market Growth
- Market Gains Traction from Ongoing Technological Advancements in Auto industry
- Smart and Power Efficient Automotive Devices Bodes Well for the Market
- Market Receives Major Boost with Rise in Sales of Luxury Vehicles
- Government Initiatives related to Emissions and Fuel Efficiency Sparks Demand for Electric Vehicles
- Emergence of Autonomous Vehicles Offer Bright Prospect
- Short Life of Electronics System Restricts the Market Expansion
- High Consumption of Power: A Drawback
- Rise in Cyber Attacks: A Major Challenge
- PRODUCT OVERVIEW
- Embedded System: A Definition
- Architecture of an Embedded System
- Applications of Embedded System
- Automotive Embedded System: An Introduction
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4f57ka
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment