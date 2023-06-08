SNPW Wholly Owned Subsidiary Sun Pacific Power Corp Executes Exclusive Distribution Contract with GEP New Energy Co. Ltd.

MANALAPAN, N.J., June 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sun Pacific Holding Corp. (Other OTC: SNPW) announces that its wholly owned subsidiary, Sun Pacific Power Corp (“SPPC”) has executed an exclusive contract to purchase and distribute solar panels in the USA on behalf of its partner GEP New Energy Co. Ltd. This contract is set up for a 2-year period to support our new marketing and distribution program. SNPW will launch its own product production at our 1.2GW manufacturing facility. The GEP Energy contract can cover excess orders while we prepare our new solar manufacturing facility and it is ready to launch operations.



Nicholas Campanella, CEO of Sun Pacific Holding Corp, stated, “While we recently started our sales and marketing campaign, we felt we had a need to be prepared with inventory for our USA sales while we wait to build out our own factory.”

“We have structured a 2-year exclusive agreement with GEP New Energy which will also help us as we prepare for our own factory. The GEP New Energy plan will help bring new technology such as Bi-Facial panels including Perc and Topcon in conjunction with technical expertise to our new factory we are working to develop with Pt.IDN technical team.”

“We plan to bring over 5MW of solar panels to be housed in NJ and CA for sales and distribution to EPC contractors that we are working with and for our own use on developing projects. Our first order will roughly start us with 18 containers for CA and NJ which will provide a better logistical distribution opportunity.”

Mr. Campanella further added, “We are working with our sales and marketing using various products including GEP New Energy panels and then we will have them for additional OEM products in excess of our 1.2GW plant. This way we will not be so limited in our launch and be able to meet the growing USA demand for advanced solar power products. “

About Sun Pacific Holding Corp.

Sun Pacific Holding Corp. (Other OTC: SNPW) uses management's knowledge and experience to serve its customers and now its shareholders through quality service and equipment, working to keep customers satisfied, and by doing our part in protecting the environment with smart green technology. For more information, visit www.sunpacificholding.com.

About GEP New Energy Co Ltd.

GEP (Vietnam) New Energy Co., Ltd. Produces high-efficiency solar cells and solar photovoltaic modules, with a factory based in 18A-, Zone B, Guiwu 3rd Industrial Zone, Fuliang Community, Guiwu District, Bac Ninh Province, Vietnam.

A fully automatic high-efficiency PV Module Production Line, covering an area of 25 acres of land.

GEP (Vietnam) New Energy introduces the most advanced photovoltaic manufacturing equipment in China and abroad, and brings together highly qualified professional and technical personnel and management elites in the solar energy industry.

GEP-Solar has passed the ISO9001 Quality Management System Certification, ISO14001 Environmental Management System Certification, OHSAS45001 Occupational Health and Safety Management System Certification, and gets the title of Jiangsu Hi-Tech enterprise. The PV modules produced by GEP-Solar are listed in the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology of People's Republic of China. Ultra-thin and high efficiency Double Glass panels developed by the company have been awarded the certificate of Jiangsu new and high-tech product.

Our automatic workshop has been awarded the title of Zhenjiang intelligent workshop. At the same time, the company's series of products through UL, TUV, CE, CB, CQC, CEC, PVCYCLE, CQC, PV leader, Salt fog Test, anti PID test and other products certifications.

The goal of GEP Solar is to create itself as "The pioneer of Solar Green Energy".

https://www.gep-newenergy.com/contact.html

Safe Harbor and Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains statements that involve expectations, plans or intentions (such as those relating to future expansion or financial results) and other factors discussed from time to time in the Company's OTC Markets filings. These statements are forward-looking and are subject to risks and uncertainties, so actual results may vary materially. You can identify these forward-looking statements by words such as "may," "should," "expect," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "intend," "plan" and other similar expressions. Our actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of certain factors not within the control of the company. The company cautions readers not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The company disclaims any obligation subsequently to revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events.