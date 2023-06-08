Global Language Translation Software and Service Strategic Business Report 2023: AI to Drive Down Translation Costs Driving Growth

Dublin, June 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Language Translation Software and Services: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Language Translation Software and Services estimated at US$57 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$84.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Solutions, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 4.5% CAGR and reach US$48.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 5.7% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $16.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.5% CAGR



The Language Translation Software and Services market in the U.S. is estimated at US$16.8 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$6.7 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.5% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.6% and 4.1% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.9% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 270 Featured) -

AMPLEXOR International S.A.

AppTek

Babylon Ltd.

Global Linguist Solutions LLC

Google Inc.

IBM Corp.

LanguageLine Solutions

Lionbridge Technologies Inc.

Moravia IT a.s

RWS Group

SDL plc

SYSTRAN S.A.

thebigword Group Plc

TransPerfect Translations International Inc

Welocalize Inc.

Xerox Corporation

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 776 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $57 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $84.2 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.0% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Language Translation Market Surges Ahead

Translation Technology Continues to Evolve

Key Trends Summarized

Globalization Drives Demand

US - The Single Largest Market

Developing Economies to Drive Growth

Language Translation Software and Services - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competition

Recent market Activity

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Data Volumes to Catalyze Growth

Global Big Data and Business Analytics Revenues in US$ Billion: 2014 to 2022

Global Datsphere Volume in Zettabytes: 2014 to 2022

Language Translation Industry Efforts to Deal with Big Data

Cloud-based Translation Tools Tap Big Data

Big Data Extends Scope of Language Translation

Big Data to Drive Language Translation Industry

Rise in Popularity of Non-English Languages in eCommerce and other Business Areas Drives the Market for Language Translation Services

Leading Languages Used on the Internet in Terms of % of Internet Users: 2019

Global E-Commerce Market as a % of Retail Sales for the Period 2017-2023

Global B2C E-Commerce Sales in US$ Trillion for the Years 2017, 2019, 2021 and 2023

Technological Advances to Fuel Growth in Language Technology

Language Translation Opportunities Enabled by AI

AI to Drive Down Translation Costs

Adaptive and Neural Machine Translations Gain Momentum

Machine Translation for Domain/ Industry Specific Machine Translation

Voice Search Gains Traction

Percentage of Internet Users Using Voice Interfaces Each Month: 2020

Growth in Demand for Video Translation Solutions and Services

Transcreation Services to Witness Rising Demand

Unsupervised Machine Translation: An Advanced Approach for Translating in More Languages

Iterative Process Holds Promise in Achieving High-Quality Translations

Artificial Speech Translation: An Emerging Domain

Growing Emphasis on Web Localization

Hybrid Machine Translation Blends Statistics and Rules

Cloud Based Services on the Rise

Translation Apps Gain Interest

Rise of Internet-based Business Operations Lends Traction to Market

Number of Internet Users (in Million) and Percentage Penetration Rate (%) by Region for 2019

Rise in Global Tourism to Increase Demand for Voice Translation Solutions and Services

International Tourist Arrivals by Region: 2018

Social Media Marketing to Lend Traction for Translation

Global Number of Active Social Media Users (in Million): 2015-2020

World's Most Accessible Social Platforms: 2019

Mobile Technology Promotes Machine Translation

Significance of Smartphones in Language Translation Industry

Top Ten Countries by Number of Smartphone Users in Millions (2019)

Human Translators - Still in Demand

Burgeoning Demand for Financial Translations Services

Localization in Medical Sector

Translation Services Witness Broader Adoption across Organizations and Businesses

eLearning Drives Opportunities

World eLearning Market in US$ Billion: 2016-2024

Crowdsourcing Grows Stronger

Social Media Marketing to Lend Traction for Translation

Companies Focus on Making Translation Services More Cost-Effective

Industry Faces Copyright Issues

AN INSIGHT INTO LANGUAGE TRANSLATION INDUSTRY

Translation Service: An Introduction

Evolution of Language Translation Industry

Automated Translations - A Historic Preview

Industry Structure

An Overview of Language Industry Services

Recent Advancements in Machine Translation

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/18gfrw

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment