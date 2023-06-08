New York, June 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Fetal Monitoring Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06466550/?utm_source=GNW

, Natus Medical Incorporated, EDAN Instruments Inc., Shenzhen Comen Medical Instruments Co Ltd, Contec Medical Systems Co Ltd, Bionet Co Ltd., ArjoHuntleigh Inc., and Analogic Corporation.



The global fetal monitoring market is expected to grow from $3.39 billion in 2022 to $3.63 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.21%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The fetal monitoring market is expected to reach $4.88 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 7.64%.



The fetal monitoring market includes revenues earned by entities by providing continuous electronic fetal monitoring, central fetal monitoring and intermittent auscultation.The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering.



The fetal monitoring market also includes sales of tocodynamometer, fetal scalp electrode and intrauterine pressure catheter.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Fetal monitoring is the process in which medical professionals use specialized equipment to monitor the mother’s contractions and the heart rate of the fetus during birth. It is used to provide medical professionals with information that helps them decide whether to interfere in the birthing process.



North America was the largest region in the fetal monitoring market in 2022.Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main product types of fetal monitoring include ultrasound devices, electronic maternal or fetal monitors, uterine contraction monitors, fetal electrodes, fetal doppler devices, telemetry devices, accessories and consumables and other products.An ultrasound device is a type of medical imaging technology that produces images of the inside of the body using high-frequency sound waves.



These services are done using invasive and non-invasive methods and have applications in intrapartum fetal monitoring, antepartum fetal monitoring in end-users such as diagnostic laboratories, hospitals and clinics and others.



The prevalence of preterm births will propel the growth of the fetal monitoring market going forward.Preterm birth is defined as a situation where a baby is born prematurely, before the 37th week of pregnancy.



Preterm birth is the main cause of infant mortality and disability.In order to prevent them, healthcare providers continuously monitor the fetal heart rate, the mother’s contractions, and other parameters using fetal monitoring devices, which further help them in making life-saving decisions during the delivery.



With the rising occurrence of preterm deliveries, fetal monitoring devices in hospitals and clinics are in high demand.For instance, in November 2022, according to the fact sheet released by the World Health Organization, a Switzerland-based United Nations health agency, every year, 15 million premature births are predicted to occur.



That equates to more than one in ten newborns. Therefore, the prevalence of preterm birth drives the growth of the fetal monitoring market.



Technological advancements are a key trend gaining popularity in the fetal monitoring market.Major companies in the fetal monitoring sector are focused on developing new technologies to meet patient needs and strengthen their market position.



For instance, in June 2020, Royal Philips NV, a Netherlands-based health technology and medical device company, launched Avalon CL Fetal and Maternal Pod and Patch, a wireless device battery-powered, ultra-portable fetal monitor enabled with Philips perinatal analytics and visualization software, for continuous, non-invasive monitoring of uterine activity, fetal heart rate, and the mother’s heart rate.



In September 2021, GE HealthCare Technologies Inc., a US-based medical technology, pharmaceutical diagnostics, and digital solutions provider, acquired BK Medical Holding Company, Inc. for $1.45 billion. With this acquisition, GE Healthcare plans to expand its ultrasound business from diagnostics into surgical and therapeutic interventions using BK Medical’s intraoperative imaging and surgical navigation solutions. BK Medical Holding Company, Inc. is a US-based company offering ultrasound imaging solutions for fetal monitoring.



The countries covered in the fetal monitoring market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The fetal monitoring market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides fetal monitoring optical components market statistics, including fetal monitoring optical components industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a fetal monitoring optical components market share, detailed fetal monitoring optical components market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the fetal monitoring optical components industry. This fetal monitoring optical components market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

