Combat System Integration Global Market is Projected to Reach $52.1 Billion by 2030: Rise of Unmanned Naval Vehicles Extends New Line of Opportunities

The global market for Combat System Integration estimated at US$24.1 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$52.1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 10.1% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Submarines, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 8.8% CAGR and reach US$13.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Large Ships segment is readjusted to a revised 9.2% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $7.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.5% CAGR
The Combat System Integration market in the U.S. is estimated at US$7.1 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$9 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 9.5% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 8.8% and 8.6% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 13 Featured) -
- BAE Systems PLC
- DCS Corp.
- Elbit Systems Ltd.
- Ici Services Corporation
- Leonardo S.p.A
- Lockheed Martin Corporation
- QinetiQ Group PLC
- Raytheon Company
- SAAB AB
- Thales Group
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|232
|Forecast Period
|2022 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
|$24.1 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$52.1 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|10.1%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- Combat System Integration: A Prelude
- With Battlefield Threats Evolving at a Robust Pace, Opportunities Galore for Combat System Integration Market
- Ever-Hostile Geopolitical Scenario and Relentless Quest for Military Supremacy Create Ample Room for Advanced Military Technologies such as Combat Systems
- Uptrend in Military Spending Continues Amid Extension in Global Terrorism and Regional Conflicts
- Global Military Spending (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2013 through 2023
- Availability of Sophisticated Combat Management Systems Fuels Wider Adoption of Combat System Integration Solutions: A Review of Select Established CMS Technologies
- Combat System Integration - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Submarines: Largest Consumers of Combat System Integration Solutions
- Key Technologies in Submarine Combat System (2019): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues by Armament Type
- Rise of Unmanned Naval Vehicles Extends New Line of Opportunities
- Unmanned Surface Vehicles Make a Big Splash in Naval Operations Worldwide
- Growing Role of Unmanned Underwater Vehicles in Modern Naval Strategies
- Fighter Aircraft Remain Major Contributors to Growth and Progress of Combat System Integration Market
- Rise of Advanced Fighter Jets Instigates Broad-based Opportunities
- Top 15 Countries with Highest Number of Military Aircraft in Operation
- Rapidly Evolving Role of Military UAVs Makes Combat System Integration Extremely Relevant
- Fast-Flying Drones Hold Immense Potential in Fighter Jet Combat System
- Prominent Military UAV Models: A Review
- World Military UAV Production (in Units) by Country/Region for Years 2019 & 2025
- World Military UAV Production (in US$ Million) by Country/Region for Years 2019 & 2025
- Percentage Breakdown of World UAV Production (Value) by End-Use Sector for the Year 2019
- Critical Importance of Helicopters in Versatile Military Functions Makes Them a Major Consumer
- A Peek into Select Military Helicopter Models
- Evolving Role of Electronic Warfare (EW) Strongly Suggests Further Expansion in Combat System Deployments
- Hypersonics, the Upcoming 'Invincible' Missiles, Seek Next Generation Upgrades in Combat System Technologies
- The US, Russia, and China Scramble in the Hypersonic Missile Race
- Progressive Enhancements and Upgrades in Combat System Technologies Widen Addressable Market: Review of Select Recently Announced Combat System Advancements
- BAE Systems Debuts New Naval Combat Systems Portfolio
- Raytheon Completes First Dual-Target Test of Ford-Class SSDS
- General Dynamics to Upgrade Computer Software for Navy AN/BYG-1 Submarine Combat System
- The US Navy SSDS Digitally Connects with F-35B Jet
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
