Combat System Integration Global Market is Projected to Reach $52.1 Billion by 2030: Rise of Unmanned Naval Vehicles Extends New Line of Opportunities

The global market for Combat System Integration estimated at US$24.1 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$52.1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 10.1% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Submarines, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 8.8% CAGR and reach US$13.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Large Ships segment is readjusted to a revised 9.2% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $7.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.5% CAGR



The Combat System Integration market in the U.S. is estimated at US$7.1 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$9 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 9.5% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 8.8% and 8.6% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 13 Featured) -

BAE Systems PLC

DCS Corp.

Elbit Systems Ltd.

Ici Services Corporation

Leonardo S.p.A

Lockheed Martin Corporation

QinetiQ Group PLC

Raytheon Company

SAAB AB

Thales Group

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 232 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $24.1 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $52.1 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.1% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

Combat System Integration: A Prelude

With Battlefield Threats Evolving at a Robust Pace, Opportunities Galore for Combat System Integration Market

Ever-Hostile Geopolitical Scenario and Relentless Quest for Military Supremacy Create Ample Room for Advanced Military Technologies such as Combat Systems

Uptrend in Military Spending Continues Amid Extension in Global Terrorism and Regional Conflicts

Global Military Spending (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2013 through 2023

Availability of Sophisticated Combat Management Systems Fuels Wider Adoption of Combat System Integration Solutions: A Review of Select Established CMS Technologies

Combat System Integration - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Submarines: Largest Consumers of Combat System Integration Solutions

Key Technologies in Submarine Combat System (2019): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues by Armament Type

Rise of Unmanned Naval Vehicles Extends New Line of Opportunities

Unmanned Surface Vehicles Make a Big Splash in Naval Operations Worldwide

Growing Role of Unmanned Underwater Vehicles in Modern Naval Strategies

Fighter Aircraft Remain Major Contributors to Growth and Progress of Combat System Integration Market

Rise of Advanced Fighter Jets Instigates Broad-based Opportunities

Top 15 Countries with Highest Number of Military Aircraft in Operation

Rapidly Evolving Role of Military UAVs Makes Combat System Integration Extremely Relevant

Fast-Flying Drones Hold Immense Potential in Fighter Jet Combat System

Prominent Military UAV Models: A Review

World Military UAV Production (in Units) by Country/Region for Years 2019 & 2025

World Military UAV Production (in US$ Million) by Country/Region for Years 2019 & 2025

Percentage Breakdown of World UAV Production (Value) by End-Use Sector for the Year 2019

Critical Importance of Helicopters in Versatile Military Functions Makes Them a Major Consumer

A Peek into Select Military Helicopter Models

Evolving Role of Electronic Warfare (EW) Strongly Suggests Further Expansion in Combat System Deployments

Hypersonics, the Upcoming 'Invincible' Missiles, Seek Next Generation Upgrades in Combat System Technologies

The US, Russia, and China Scramble in the Hypersonic Missile Race

Progressive Enhancements and Upgrades in Combat System Technologies Widen Addressable Market: Review of Select Recently Announced Combat System Advancements

BAE Systems Debuts New Naval Combat Systems Portfolio

Raytheon Completes First Dual-Target Test of Ford-Class SSDS

General Dynamics to Upgrade Computer Software for Navy AN/BYG-1 Submarine Combat System

The US Navy SSDS Digitally Connects with F-35B Jet

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

