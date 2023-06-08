Bloomage Biotech Pioneers the Bio-Health Industry with the Launch of the World Hyaluronic Acid Valley

Parsippany, New Jersey, USA, June 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On June 3rd, Bloomage Biotech marked its presence at the distinguished Hyaluronic Acid Industry Conference in Jinan, China. Collaborating with the Jinan High-tech Zone, the company played a pivotal role in convening this event, which saw the participation of esteemed industry experts, academic scholars, biotech investors, and government dignitaries.

The conference held an array of forums dissecting a range of sectors, including raw material R&D, food, healthcare, anti-aging, cosmetics, and innovative applications and their relation to capital market investments. The discourse aims to transcend the horizons of the hyaluronic acid industry and explore its potential as a major player in the broader bio-pharmaceutical and health sectors, initiating a dialogue about the future of high-quality development in the hyaluronic acid industry.

During the conference, the much-anticipated "World Hyaluronic Acid Valley" was officially revealed. This sprawling 2900-acre project is a brainchild of the powerful alliance between Bloomage Biotech and the Jinan High-tech Zone. The project is steered by Bloomage Biotech with a strategic investment of $37 billion USD, serving as the linchpin in constructing a diverse and fully integrated hyaluronic acid industry ecosystem. The initiative captures the entire value chain of the industry, enveloping research and development, pilot testing, production, sales, application, academic dialogues, conferences, exhibitions, logistics, industry dynamics, and development strategies. Anchored by Bloomage Biotech, this bold venture is on track to assemble a cohesive industrial cluster, which is expected to generate value nearing the hundred-billion-dollar magnitude. The project Initiated in 2021, has been progressing steadily in accordance with a phased and zoned construction plan, and the industrial demonstration zone is projected to be operational by the end of September.

Ms. Zhao Yan, Chairperson and CEO of Bloomage Biotech, applauded the "World Hyaluronic Acid Valley" project for its substantial resource and industry strengths. She envisions the future of the "World Hyaluronic Acid Valley" not merely as a hyaluronic acid industry cluster but as a trailblazer in technological innovation, industry expansion, health product consumer experience, and market application within the hyaluronic acid sector. As a frontrunner in the industry and driven by a deeply rooted commitment to environmental protection and carbon reduction, Bloomage Biotech is pushing forward with the microbial fermentation production of hyaluronic acid. The microbial fermentation process, she pointed out, elevates resource efficiency, curtails energy consumption, and minimizes environmental footprint, further showcasing Bloomage Biotech's pivotal role in driving industry evolution.

Hyaluronic acid, a naturally occurring polysaccharide, is found primarily in the vitreous body of the eye, joints, umbilical cord, and skin in humans. Owing to its exceptional water-retention, lubrication, and viscoelastic properties, it is extensively utilized in food, skincare products, pharmaceuticals, and cosmetic medicine. The quality development of the hyaluronic acid industry requires not only technological advancement and product iterations but also an expansion of application scenarios and deeper consumer understanding of its health benefits.

The groundbreaking conference also established June 3rd as the "Hyaluronic Acid Health Day," on which industry stakeholders will join forces to spread awareness and promote the wide-ranging applications and health benefits of hyaluronic acid, propelling industry growth and fostering a healthier, more radiant life for all.

About Bloomage Biotech

In 2000, Bloomage Biotech (formerly Bloomage Freda Biopharm Co., Ltd.) took its first steps as a producer of hyaluronic acid using microbial fermentation. After more than 20 years, Bloomage Biotech has emerged as a leading global biotechnology and biomaterial company specializing in hyaluronic acid industrialization. By unleashing the potential of synthetic biotechnology, Bloomage Biotech is dedicated to improving people’s quality of life by creating healthier experiences.

