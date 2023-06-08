New York, June 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) Treatment Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06466548/?utm_source=GNW

The global chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) treatment market is expected to grow from $19.18 billion in 2022 to $20.08 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.71%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) treatment market is expected to reach $24.52 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 5.12%.



The chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) treatment market includes revenues earned by entities by providing services such as oxygen therapy, pulmonary rehabilitation, medication services, endobronchial valve therapy and non-invasive ventilation services.The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering.



Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) treatment refers to medical care given to a patient that helps manage the symptoms, slow the progression, and improve the overall quality of life of individuals with COPD. COPD is a progressive respiratory disease characterized by airflow obstruction, chronic inflammation, and damage to the lung tissue.



North America was the largest region in the chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) treatment market in 2022.Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main types of drugs used for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) treatment are combination therapy, bronchodilators, corticosteroids, phosphodiesterase type 4 inhibitors, mucokinetics, and other drug classes.A combination therapy refers to a therapeutic intervention in which more than one therapy is administered to the patient.



Combination therapy includes treatment plans that call for giving patients a variety of tablets, each carrying a specific medication. It used to treat such diseases as chronic bronchitis and emphysema and majorly used by hospitals, clinics, and homecare.



The increasing prevalence of lung disease is expected to propel the growth of the chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) treatment market.Lung disease is a disorder that affects the lungs and keeps them from functioning properly.



The most common lung diseases are asthma, COPD, and lung cancer.Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) treatment is primarily used to treat lung disease, decrease the condition’s progression, control the symptoms, and avoid lung damage by employing inhalers and drugs.



For instance, in September 2022, according to the Global Initiative for Chronic Obstructive Lung Disease (GOLD), a US-based non-profit organization, lung cancer had caused more than 2.2 million new cases and 1.80 million deaths globally in 2020, accounting for 1 in 4 cancer deaths. And 3.2 million people per year die from the chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), which affects an estimated 200 million people. Additionally, asthma affected 262 million people globally in 2022. These numbers are expected to rise in the future. Therefore, the increasing prevalence of lung disease is driving the growth of the chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) treatment market.



Product innovation is a key trend gaining popularity in the chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) treatment market.Major companies operating in the chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) treatment market are focusing on developing innovative products to sustain their position in the market.



For instance, in April 2022, GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK), a UK-based pharmaceutical and biotechnology company, launched Trelegy Ellipta (fluticasone furoate, umeclidinium, and vilanterol), the first single-inhaler triple treatment (SITT) for patients in India with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).Trelegy Ellipta is used as a maintenance medication to treat and prevent the signs and symptoms of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) in people 18 years of age and older.



It performs similarly to natural corticosteroid hormones, reducing immune system activity by attaching to receptors (targets) on particular immune cell types. Additionally, it helps reduce swelling of the airways in the lungs to make breathing easier.



In July 2020, PAOG, a US-based biopharmaceutical technology company, acquired Resprx for $200 billion.With this acquisition, PAOG has the opportunity to strengthen its long-term medicinal cannabis goal by entering the cannabis biopharmaceutical sector.



Resprx, a US-based biopharmaceutical technology company, that provide cannabis-based COPD treatment.



The countries covered in the chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) treatment market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



