Global Electrical Enclosures Strategic Business Report 2023: Safety Emerges as a Prime Factor Fueling Adoption of Electrical Enclosures in Industrial Facilities

The global market for Electrical Enclosures estimated at US$6.1 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$9.6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Metallic, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.5% CAGR and reach US$6 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Non-Metallic segment is readjusted to a revised 6.4% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.9% CAGR
The Electrical Enclosures market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.9 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.9 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 8.9% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.9% and 4.4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.9% CAGR.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|635
|Forecast Period
|2022 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
|$6.1 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$9.6 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|5.8%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession
- 2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation
- World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2022
- Pandemic Severely Disrupts Demand for Electrical Equipment and Products
- An Introduction to Electrical Enclosures
- Parameters Determining Use of Electrical Enclosure
- Global Market Prospects & Outlook
- Non-Metallic Enclosures: The Largest Segment
- Power Generation & Distribution: The Major End-Use Market
- Developing Regions Present Promising Growth Outlook
- Electrical Enclosures - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
- Competition
- Electrical Enclosure Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020E
- Wall Mounted Electric Enclosures Global Competitor Market Share Positioning for 2020E
- Floor Mounted Electric Enclosures Market Share Breakdown of Key Players: 2020E
- World Brands
- Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Rising Electricity Demand, Expanding Power Infrastructure and Focus on Safety of Electrical Equipment: Factors Driving Demand for Electrical Enclosures
- Projected Global Demand for Electricity (MWh): 2015, 2020, 2025, 2030 & 2035
- Global Electricity Generation in Billion kWh by Fuel Type for the Years 2010, 2020, 2030, 2040 and 2050
- Electricity Consumption in Trillion kWh by Region for the Years 2010, 2012, 2014, 2016 and 2018
- China and India Lead the Global Rise in Demand for Electricity: Change in Gross Electricity Demand in TWh for 2017-50
- Pandemic's Impact on Utilities Affects Demand for Enclosures
- COVID-19 Impacts Electricity Consumption: Average Annual Growth Rate of Electricity Demand by Select Region/Country for 2001-06, 2006-10, 2011-15 and 2020
- Focus on Increasing Renewable Energy Contribution to Global Energy Mix Augurs Well for Electrical Enclosures Market
- Global Energy Mix: 1990 Vs 2020 Vs 2030
- Global Renewable Energy Breakdown by Type: 2010 Vs 2030
- Global Energy Production: Breakdown of Electricity (Billion Kilowatt Hours) and Percentage Share by Energy Source (2030 & 2040)
- Non-Metallic Enclosures: Ideal for Use in Renewable Energy Applications
- Growing Pressure on Power Grids, Aging Infrastructure and Need to Expand Power T&D Infrastructure to Propel Electrical Enclosures Market
- Global Investments into Power Transmission & Distribution Infrastructure (in US$ Billion) for 2010, 2015, 2020, 2030 & 2040
- Global Investments into Power T&D Infrastructure by Region (in %) for 2020 and 2040
- With Smart Grid Implementations Gaining Traction, Opportunities in Store for Electrical Enclosures Market
- Global Market for Smart Grids (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2020E
- Enclosure Standards for Electrical Industry: Essential to Ensure Safety of Equipment
- UL Releases New FTTA2/FTTA8 Recognition Certification for Enclosures in the US and Canada
- Sample Testing & Evaluation
- Simplifying Certification Process
- Securing FTTA2/FTTA8 Recognition
- Safety Emerges as a Prime Factor Fueling Adoption of Electrical Enclosures in Industrial Facilities
- Explosion-Proof Enclosures Vital for Industrial Settings
- Oil & Gas Industry: Hazardous Conditions Propel Need for Explosion-Proof Enclosures
- Sustained Reliance on Fossil Fuels and Ensuing Demand for Oil Bodes Well for Market Expansion: Global Energy Demand & Growth (In Million Tonnes of Oil Equivalent (Mtoe)) for the Years 1990, 2000, 2010, 2020, 2030 and 2040
- Oil and Gas Industry Confronts Challenging Times Amidst COVID-19 Outbreak, Affecting Demand for Electrical Equipment
- Global Oil & Gas E&P Industry Spending (in US$ Billion) for 2015-2021E
- Rising Importance of Electrical Enclosures for Agricultural Farming Sector
- NEMA Ratings for Electrical Enclosures
- Mounting Types for Agricultural Electrical Enclosures
- Protecting Electronic Devices: Focus on Developing Rugged and Waterproof Enclosures
- Food & Beverage Industry Gives Rise to Demand for Hygienic Enclosures
- Mining Industry: Focus on Non-Metallic Enclosures
- Electrical Enclosures for Transportation Sector: Promising Growth in Store
- Rising Adoption of Intelligent Transport Systems to Support Market Demand
- Shift towards Industry 4.0 and IIoT Presents Demand Potential for Electrical Enclosures in IIoT and Smart Sensor Applications
- Outdoor Electrical Enclosures: Need to Protect Electrical Equipment Drives Market
- Metal, Thermoplastic and Fiberglass: The Primary Materials for Electrical Enclosures
- Plastic Enclosures Vs Steel Enclosures
- Thermoset Plastics Find Growing Role in Electrical Enclosures
- Fiberglass Electrical Enclosures: High Significance in Corrosive Applications
- Fiberglass Enclosures Vs. Polycarbonate Enclosures: A Review
- Flexibility and Reduced Footprint Drive Demand for Modular Design Enclosures
- Best Materials for Modular Electrical Cabinets
- Choice of Manufacturing Method: An Important Factor for Enclosures Market
- Efficient Thermal Management: A Key Requirement for Electrical Enclosures
- NEMA Enclosures: The Industry Standard for Electrical Manufacturers
- A Review of Various NEMA Ratings for Enclosures
- NEMA 3R Enclosures Hold an Edge for Outdoor Applications
- NEMA 3R Enclosures Not Suitable for Outdoor Applications that are Hazardous
- Innovations & Advancements Boost Market Prospects
- Growing Need to Protect Electrical Enclosures against Temperature Changes
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
