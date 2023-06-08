Global Electrical Enclosures Strategic Business Report 2023: Safety Emerges as a Prime Factor Fueling Adoption of Electrical Enclosures in Industrial Facilities

Dublin, June 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Electrical Enclosures: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Electrical Enclosures estimated at US$6.1 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$9.6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Metallic, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.5% CAGR and reach US$6 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Non-Metallic segment is readjusted to a revised 6.4% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.9% CAGR



The Electrical Enclosures market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.9 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.9 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 8.9% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.9% and 4.4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.9% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 94 Featured) -

ABB Limited

Adalet

Allied Moulded Products, Inc.

Atlas Precision Sheet Metal Solutions

Attabox LLC

APX Enclosures, Inc.

Austin Electrical Enclosures

AZZ, Inc.

B&R Enclosures Pty. Ltd.

Eaton Corporation

Emerson Electric Co.

Fibox Oy AB

Hammond Manufacturing Ltd.

Hubbell Inc.

Legrand

nVent Electric plc

Rittal GmbH & Co. KG

Saginaw Control and Engineering

Schneider Electric SE

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 635 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $6.1 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $9.6 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.8% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession

2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2022

Pandemic Severely Disrupts Demand for Electrical Equipment and Products

An Introduction to Electrical Enclosures

Parameters Determining Use of Electrical Enclosure

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Non-Metallic Enclosures: The Largest Segment

Power Generation & Distribution: The Major End-Use Market

Developing Regions Present Promising Growth Outlook

Electrical Enclosures - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Competition

Electrical Enclosure Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020E

Wall Mounted Electric Enclosures Global Competitor Market Share Positioning for 2020E

Floor Mounted Electric Enclosures Market Share Breakdown of Key Players: 2020E

World Brands

Recent Market Activity

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Electricity Demand, Expanding Power Infrastructure and Focus on Safety of Electrical Equipment: Factors Driving Demand for Electrical Enclosures

Projected Global Demand for Electricity (MWh): 2015, 2020, 2025, 2030 & 2035

Global Electricity Generation in Billion kWh by Fuel Type for the Years 2010, 2020, 2030, 2040 and 2050

Electricity Consumption in Trillion kWh by Region for the Years 2010, 2012, 2014, 2016 and 2018

China and India Lead the Global Rise in Demand for Electricity: Change in Gross Electricity Demand in TWh for 2017-50

Pandemic's Impact on Utilities Affects Demand for Enclosures

COVID-19 Impacts Electricity Consumption: Average Annual Growth Rate of Electricity Demand by Select Region/Country for 2001-06, 2006-10, 2011-15 and 2020

Focus on Increasing Renewable Energy Contribution to Global Energy Mix Augurs Well for Electrical Enclosures Market

Global Energy Mix: 1990 Vs 2020 Vs 2030

Global Renewable Energy Breakdown by Type: 2010 Vs 2030

Global Energy Production: Breakdown of Electricity (Billion Kilowatt Hours) and Percentage Share by Energy Source (2030 & 2040)

Non-Metallic Enclosures: Ideal for Use in Renewable Energy Applications

Growing Pressure on Power Grids, Aging Infrastructure and Need to Expand Power T&D Infrastructure to Propel Electrical Enclosures Market

Global Investments into Power Transmission & Distribution Infrastructure (in US$ Billion) for 2010, 2015, 2020, 2030 & 2040

Global Investments into Power T&D Infrastructure by Region (in %) for 2020 and 2040

With Smart Grid Implementations Gaining Traction, Opportunities in Store for Electrical Enclosures Market

Global Market for Smart Grids (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2020E

Enclosure Standards for Electrical Industry: Essential to Ensure Safety of Equipment

UL Releases New FTTA2/FTTA8 Recognition Certification for Enclosures in the US and Canada

Sample Testing & Evaluation

Simplifying Certification Process

Securing FTTA2/FTTA8 Recognition

Safety Emerges as a Prime Factor Fueling Adoption of Electrical Enclosures in Industrial Facilities

Explosion-Proof Enclosures Vital for Industrial Settings

Oil & Gas Industry: Hazardous Conditions Propel Need for Explosion-Proof Enclosures

Sustained Reliance on Fossil Fuels and Ensuing Demand for Oil Bodes Well for Market Expansion: Global Energy Demand & Growth (In Million Tonnes of Oil Equivalent (Mtoe)) for the Years 1990, 2000, 2010, 2020, 2030 and 2040

Oil and Gas Industry Confronts Challenging Times Amidst COVID-19 Outbreak, Affecting Demand for Electrical Equipment

Global Oil & Gas E&P Industry Spending (in US$ Billion) for 2015-2021E

Rising Importance of Electrical Enclosures for Agricultural Farming Sector

NEMA Ratings for Electrical Enclosures

Mounting Types for Agricultural Electrical Enclosures

Protecting Electronic Devices: Focus on Developing Rugged and Waterproof Enclosures

Food & Beverage Industry Gives Rise to Demand for Hygienic Enclosures

Mining Industry: Focus on Non-Metallic Enclosures

Electrical Enclosures for Transportation Sector: Promising Growth in Store

Rising Adoption of Intelligent Transport Systems to Support Market Demand

Shift towards Industry 4.0 and IIoT Presents Demand Potential for Electrical Enclosures in IIoT and Smart Sensor Applications

Outdoor Electrical Enclosures: Need to Protect Electrical Equipment Drives Market

Metal, Thermoplastic and Fiberglass: The Primary Materials for Electrical Enclosures

Plastic Enclosures Vs Steel Enclosures

Thermoset Plastics Find Growing Role in Electrical Enclosures

Fiberglass Electrical Enclosures: High Significance in Corrosive Applications

Fiberglass Enclosures Vs. Polycarbonate Enclosures: A Review

Flexibility and Reduced Footprint Drive Demand for Modular Design Enclosures

Best Materials for Modular Electrical Cabinets

Choice of Manufacturing Method: An Important Factor for Enclosures Market

Efficient Thermal Management: A Key Requirement for Electrical Enclosures

NEMA Enclosures: The Industry Standard for Electrical Manufacturers

A Review of Various NEMA Ratings for Enclosures

NEMA 3R Enclosures Hold an Edge for Outdoor Applications

NEMA 3R Enclosures Not Suitable for Outdoor Applications that are Hazardous

Innovations & Advancements Boost Market Prospects

Growing Need to Protect Electrical Enclosures against Temperature Changes

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tcgykx

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment