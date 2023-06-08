Emergent Waste Solutions Inc. and Hago Energetics Benefit Corporation Enter into MOU to Develop Green Hydrogen

Vancouver, B.C., June 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Emergent Waste Solutions Inc. (“EWS” or “the Company”), is pleased to announce it has entered into an MOU with Hago Energetics Benefit Corporation (“Hago”) for the two Companies to develop Green Hydrogen.



EWS has the world’s leading Thermolysis technology. It is able to convert various carbon waste, such as wood waste, waste tires, and Municipal Solid Waste (MSW) and into renewable natural gas (biogas), biochar, and other valuable commodities.

Hago has developed a revolutionary, patented and proprietary technology that is able to convert biogas into Methanol, which is a liquid and easy to store on ships, trains, and other vehicles. New and proven fuel cell technologies are able to strip the Hydrogen from Methanol in order to power Hydrogen fuel cells, which can drive vehicles, trains, and ships. The only by-product from fuel cells is water vapor.

States Kevin Hull, CEO of Emergent Waste Solutions: “I am incredibly excited about this partnership, as this will be a revolutionary combination of technologies that can provide the world with Green Hydrogen. The adoption of fuel cells has been held back by the difficulties and dangers of storing and transporting hydrogen. By using Methanol generated from waste by ATS, Hago and EWS will be able to help the world reduce its CO2 emissions.”

Explains Wilson Hago, PhD, CEO and founder of Hago Energetics Benefit Corporation: “This combination of technologies will be a game changer. Hago has developed a disruptive technology that is able to generate methanol from Methane. The biggest source of methane is natural gas. By jointly developing plants with EWS, we will close the loop, and be able to generate for the first time Green Hydrogen from waste.”

Both Mr. Hull and Mr. Hago wish to thank Dr. Ray Kronquist and Army of Volunteers for Earth for its role in finding and connecting these companies.

About Emergent Waste Solutions Inc.

EWS is a BC company with exclusive Canadian rights to deploy the world leading Advanced Thermolysis System (“ATS”) technology. ATS is an innovative, secure, efficient, and proven method for the conversion of waste materials such as MSW, plastics, biomass, and livestock waste into marketable products, such as activated carbon, carbon black, biochar, syngas, and bio-oil. The Company has global rights for this technology for most countries. It currently has over $200 MM of potential projects in the pipeline.

About Hago Energetics Benefit Corporation

Hago’s mission is to contribute to reducing global warming. Our focus areas are green hydrogen production and carbon dioxide capture and utilization. It has been recognized for its innovative technologies, including by NASA where it won a NASA CO2 Conversion Challenge Award.

Further information on Hago can be found at: https://hagoenergetics.com .

About Green Hydrogen

Green Hydrogen is produced by use of renewable energies in its production. This makes it a clean, sustainable fuel with zero net contribution of Greenhouse gasses.

It’s important is that it can replace fossil fuels in areas and uses that have been difficult to decarbonize, such as rail transportation, long-haul trucks, and marine industries.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD



Kevin Hull

CEO

You are invited to click here to view the company website for more information about our technology and products: http://www.ewscanada.com

For further information contact :

khull@ewscanada.com, (604)741-1956