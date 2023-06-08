The Global Zero Friction Coatings Market is forecast to grow by USD 267.8 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period

New York, June 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Zero Friction Coatings Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06459332/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the zero friction coatings market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing demand in end-user industries, growing focus on reducing maintenance and repair costs, and advancements in coating technology.



The zero friction coatings market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Automobile and transportation

• Food and healthcare

• Energy

• General engineering

• Others



By Type

• PTFE-based coatings

• MOS2-based coatings



By Geography

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the increasing use of nanotechnology as one of the prime reasons driving the zero friction coatings market growth during the next few years. Also, the growing adoption of self-lubricating coatings and growth in the construction industry will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the zero friction coatings market covers the following areas:

• Zero friction coatings market sizing

• Zero friction coatings market forecast

• Zero friction coatings market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading zero friction coatings market vendors that include 3M Co., AFT Fluorotec Ltd., Akzo Nobel NV, ASV Multichemie Pvt. Ltd., Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., Carl Bechem GmbH, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Endura Coatings, GMM Coatings Pvt. Ltd., Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, IKV Tribology Ltd., Master Bond Inc., Poeton Industries Ltd., PPG Industries Inc., RPM International Inc., Sandwell UK Ltd., The Chemours Co., The Sherwin Williams Co., VITRACOAT, and Nippon Paint Holdings Co. Ltd.. Also, the zero friction coatings market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources through an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06459332/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________