Associa Principal Management Group Of Houston Volunteers Help Feed The Hungry

HOUSTON, June 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa Principal Management Group of Houston (PMGH), a leading provider of community management services throughout the Houston Metro, Katy, The Woodlands, Spring and Conroe areas, recently volunteered with the Houston Food Bank (HFB) to help those in need. Team members helped sort, bag and prepare five large pallets of rice that were distributed to help feed homeless and at-risk families and individuals.

Around one million people in the 18 southeast Texas counties served by Houston Food Bank are considered food insecure, meaning they lack consistent access to enough nutritious food to fuel a healthy life. In order to address this issue, the Houston Food Bank distributes food and other essentials to those in need through a network of more than 1,600 community partners. In addition, we also provide programs and services aimed at helping families achieve long-term stability including nutrition education, health management, and help in securing state-funded assistance. To learn more about HFB and ways that you can help please visit https://www.houstonfoodbank.org/ways-to-give/.

The event was part of Associa’s Great Giveback, an annual company-wide event where team members receive paid time off to volunteer with a deserving organization in their region. The goal is to reinforce the company’s commitment to supporting neighborhoods and building stronger relationships in the communities it serves. Other organizations where Associa team members have volunteered include the Humane Society, Meals-on-Wheels, and Ronald McDonald House.

“Too many residents of southeast Texas lack consistent access to healthy food resources,” said Associa Principal Management Group of Houston Branch Vice President Surina Wright, CMCA®, AMS®, PCAM®. “One of our company pillars is to ensure that the communities we serve have the best available resources to maintain a fulfilling lifestyle, and we are proud to partner with the Houston Food Bank to help make that possible.”

