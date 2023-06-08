Counter-IED Global Market is Projected to Reach $1.4 Billion by 2030: Growing Importance of Counter-IED Technology in Global Peacekeeping Missions Fuels the Sector

Dublin, June 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Counter-IED - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Counter-IED estimated at US$1.3 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 1.1% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Detection, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 1% CAGR and reach US$1.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Countermeasures segment is readjusted to a revised 2.1% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $374 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 0.9% CAGR
The Counter-IED market in the U.S. is estimated at US$374 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$248.2 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 0.9% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.1% and 1% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 0.6% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 47 Featured) -
- Allen-Vanguard Corp.
- Chemring Group PLC
- Elbit Systems Ltd.
- General Dynamics Corporation
- Harris Corporation
- L3 Technologies, Inc.
- Lockheed Martin Corporation
- Netline Communications Technologies (NCT) Ltd.
- Northrop Grumman Corporation
- Raytheon Company
- Sierra Nevada Corporation
- SRC, Inc.
- Thales Group
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|247
|Forecast Period
|2022 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
|$1.3 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$1.4 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|0.9%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
- Counter-IED - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Evolving Nature of Modern Day Warfare and Growing Menace of IED Attacks Throws Focus on Counter-IED Efforts
- Growing Number of Civilian Casualties Caused by Pervasive Use of Roadside Bombs by Insurgents Ramps Up Opportunities for Counter IED: Total Number of Civilian Deaths in Afghanistan for the Years 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017 & 2018
- Surge in Terror Attacks Heightens Demand in Counterterrorism Efforts
- Deaths Caused by Terrorist Attacks as a Percentage (In %) Share of Total Deaths for the Years 2015, 2016, 2017 & 2018
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Rise in Global Military Spending Bodes Well for Market Growth
- Spurred by Increased Geopolitical Tensions and Investments in Weapons Technologies, Global Military Spending Boom Bolsters Market Prospects: Global Military Expenditure (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018 & 2019
- Continued Instances of Cross Border Conflicts Worldwide Pushes Demand for Vehicle Armor as a Counter-IED Measure: Global Military Armored Vehicles and Tanks Manufacturing Market (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2018, 2020 & 2023
- Emergence of Asymmetric Warfare Tactics to Augment Procurement of Counter IED Equipment
- Growing Importance of Counter-IED Technology in Global Peacekeeping Missions
- Growing Number of Peacekeeper Fatalities Caused by Malicious Acts, Including IED Attacks Highlights Need for Counter-IED Resources: Total Number of Fatalities among UN Peacekeeping Troops for the Years 2015, 2016, 2017 & 2018
- Proliferation of Next Generation Electronic Countermeasures Amplifies Market Prospects for PorTable RCIED Jammer
- Growing Investments in New and Advanced Counter-IED Technologies
- A Peek into High-Tech Solutions for De-mobilizing IEDs
- Role of Tactical Robots in IED Detection and Disposal
- Refresh in Drone Technology to Counter Threat Posed by Flying IEDs
- Development of Dedicated Counter IED Initiatives Sharpens Demand
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
