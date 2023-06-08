Counter-IED Global Market is Projected to Reach $1.4 Billion by 2030: Growing Importance of Counter-IED Technology in Global Peacekeeping Missions Fuels the Sector

Dublin, June 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Counter-IED - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for Counter-IED estimated at US$1.3 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 1.1% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Detection, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 1% CAGR and reach US$1.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Countermeasures segment is readjusted to a revised 2.1% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $374 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 0.9% CAGR



The Counter-IED market in the U.S. is estimated at US$374 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$248.2 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 0.9% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.1% and 1% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 0.6% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 47 Featured) -

Allen-Vanguard Corp.

Chemring Group PLC

Elbit Systems Ltd.

General Dynamics Corporation

Harris Corporation

L3 Technologies, Inc.

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Netline Communications Technologies (NCT) Ltd.

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Raytheon Company

Sierra Nevada Corporation

SRC, Inc.

Thales Group

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 247 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $1.3 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $1.4 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 0.9% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Counter-IED - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Evolving Nature of Modern Day Warfare and Growing Menace of IED Attacks Throws Focus on Counter-IED Efforts

Growing Number of Civilian Casualties Caused by Pervasive Use of Roadside Bombs by Insurgents Ramps Up Opportunities for Counter IED: Total Number of Civilian Deaths in Afghanistan for the Years 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017 & 2018

Surge in Terror Attacks Heightens Demand in Counterterrorism Efforts

Deaths Caused by Terrorist Attacks as a Percentage (In %) Share of Total Deaths for the Years 2015, 2016, 2017 & 2018

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rise in Global Military Spending Bodes Well for Market Growth

Spurred by Increased Geopolitical Tensions and Investments in Weapons Technologies, Global Military Spending Boom Bolsters Market Prospects: Global Military Expenditure (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018 & 2019

Continued Instances of Cross Border Conflicts Worldwide Pushes Demand for Vehicle Armor as a Counter-IED Measure: Global Military Armored Vehicles and Tanks Manufacturing Market (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2018, 2020 & 2023

Emergence of Asymmetric Warfare Tactics to Augment Procurement of Counter IED Equipment

Growing Importance of Counter-IED Technology in Global Peacekeeping Missions

Growing Number of Peacekeeper Fatalities Caused by Malicious Acts, Including IED Attacks Highlights Need for Counter-IED Resources: Total Number of Fatalities among UN Peacekeeping Troops for the Years 2015, 2016, 2017 & 2018

Proliferation of Next Generation Electronic Countermeasures Amplifies Market Prospects for PorTable RCIED Jammer

Growing Investments in New and Advanced Counter-IED Technologies

A Peek into High-Tech Solutions for De-mobilizing IEDs

Role of Tactical Robots in IED Detection and Disposal

Refresh in Drone Technology to Counter Threat Posed by Flying IEDs

Development of Dedicated Counter IED Initiatives Sharpens Demand

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cdv519

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment