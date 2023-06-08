The Global Electric Motors Accessories Market is forecast to grow by USD 1160.06 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.43% during the forecast period

New York, June 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Electric Motors Accessories Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06459331/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the electric motors accessories market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing use of electric motor accessories in the automotive sector, government subsidies and incentives for evs, and increasing demand for synchronous motors for energy efficiency.



The electric motors accessories market is segmented as below:

By Channel

• Aftermarket

• OEM



By End-user

• Automotive

• Household appliances

• HVAC

• Industrial machinery

• Others



By Geography

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the increasing demand for HVAC systems as one of the prime reasons driving the electric motors accessories market growth during the next few years. Also, the growing urban population and increasing focus on using energy-efficient motors will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the electric motors accessories market covers the following areas:

• Electric motors accessories market sizing

• Electric motors accessories market forecast

• Electric motors accessories market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading electric motors accessories market vendors that include ABB Ltd., Bodine Electric Co., Brook Crompton UK Ltd., Danfoss AS, ESR Pollmeier Gmbh, Kollmorgen Corp., Lenze SE, MSC Industrial Direct Co. Inc., Nanotec Electronic GmbH and Co. KG, Nidec Corp., Oriental Motor Co. Ltd., Parker Hannifin Corp., Regal Rexnord Corp., Sdtronics Pvt. Ltd., Selec Controls Pvt. Ltd. KB, Siemens AG, TAMAGAWA SEIKI Co. Ltd., TVH Parts Holding NV, WEG Equipamentos Eletricos S.A., and Yaskawa Electric Corp. Also, the electric motors accessories market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

