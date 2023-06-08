Global Microwave Devices Strategic Business Report 2023: Increase in Commercial Drones & UAVs Drive Growth Opportunities for Microwave Technology in Airborne Telemetry

Dublin, June 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Microwave Devices: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Microwave Devices estimated at US$6.5 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$9.3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.6% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Active, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 4.4% CAGR and reach US$5.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Passive segment is readjusted to a revised 4.8% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.6% CAGR



The Microwave Devices market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.8 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.6% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.4% and 3.8% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3% CAGR.



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 243 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $6.5 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $9.3 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.6% Regions Covered Global

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Increase in Commercial Drones & UAVs Drive Growth Opportunities for Microwave Technology in Airborne Telemetry

Microwave Technology is Optimally Poised to Leverage the Projected Opportunity in Airborne Telemetry: Global Airborne Telemetry Market (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2017, 2019 & 2022

Progress Towards 5G Commercialization to Drive Opportunities for Microwave Devices

As the Key Enabler of Backhaul Networks in 5G, Microwave Devices to Find Lucrative Growth in the Telecom End-Use Industry: Global 5G Network Infrastructure Market (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2019, 2021 and 2023

A Peek Into the Growth Dynamics in the Military End-Use Sector

Faster Communication Needs Drives Demand for Microwave Technology in Military Communications

Healthy Outlook for Military Communication Technologies Bodes Well for Growth in the Market: Global Military Communications Market (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2017, 2019, 2022 & 2024

Growing Interest in Microwave Based Weapons Opens Up Lucrative Opportunities

Emerging Reality of Drone Strikes & Drone Warfare Drives Interest in Directed Energy Weapons (DEW), Expanding the Addressable Opportunity for High-Power Microwave Weapons: Global DEW Market (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2017, 2019 & 2022

High Power Microwave to Emerge Into One of the Leading Technologies in the DEW Market: Global DEW Market Revenue Breakdown by Technology Type for the Years 2019 & 2024

Strong Military Budgets Worldwide Bodes Well for Growth in the Military & Defense Sector

Modernizing Military Tactical-Level Communications Systems & Weapon Systems Become Top Priority of Military Budgets: Global Military Spending (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2012, 2014, 2017, 2019, and 2022

Microwave Energy to Revolutionize Healthcare from Microwave Imaging, Therapy Equipment to Medical Waste Management

With Diagnostic Imaging Need Poised to Reach Over US$30 Billion by 2025, Microwave Imaging as a New Imaging Modality Stands to Gain: Global Diagnostic Imaging Opportunity (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2017, 2019, 2021 and 2023

