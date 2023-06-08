Regenerative Medicines Bone and Joints Research Report 2023 Featuring Smith & Nephew, DePuy Synthes, Medtronic, Stryker, Bioventus, Zimmer Biomet, Anika Therapeutics, Baxter, and CONMED

Dublin, June 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Regenerative Medicines: Bone and Joint Applications" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for regenerative medicine for bone and joint applications was valued at $9.6 billion in 2022.
By technology, this market is segmented into biomaterials, stem cell therapy, and tissue engineering. The tissue engineering segment recorded $2.4 billion in revenue in 2022 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.3% during the forecast period.
This study looks at most of the systems affected by factors such as R&D spending and increasing competition and new technologies. This report also covers merger and acquisition strategies and collaborations, as well as the strengths and weaknesses of each strategy type. The report provides information to all market players, potential entrants, government agencies, and other interested parties.
Regenerative medicine is an emerging technology that is set to revolutionize healthcare. Regenerative medicine aims to develop processes and methods to regrow, regenerate or repair diseased or damaged cells, tissues, or organs.
The rapid growth rate of the tissue engineering segment is attributed to the growing adoption of products designed and developed for treating tissues such as bone, skeletal muscle, cartilage, blood vessel, nerve tissue, skin, and for complete organs. According to the American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons (Annual Report 2022), hip and knee arthroplasty procedures continue to increase.
The market for regenerative medicine for bone and joint applications is expected to display substantial growth during the forecast period, supported by an increasingly aging population worldwide, the growing occurrence of arthritic conditions such as osteoporosis and osteoarthritis, and an increasing number of orthopedic surgeries.
According to WHO, osteoporosis affects approximately 6.3% of men over the age of 50 and 21.2% of women over the same age range globally. According to International Osteoporosis Foundation, by 2050, the worldwide incidence of hip fracture in men is projected to increase by 310% and 240% in women, compared to 1990.
The market has been established in North America and Europe, which currently are the leaders in revenue sharing. However, the growth opportunities are better in emerging economies, especially Brazil, Russia, India, and China (BRIC) nations, due to an increased level of awareness as well as an increase in per capita income. Moreover, the increased focus of manufacturers toward emerging economies and innovative formulas to sell in emerging markets are further boosting the market's growth.
The major players in the market are Smith & Nephew, DePuy Synthes, Medtronic plc, Stryker Corp., Bioventus, Zimmer Biomet, Anika Therapeutics, Baxter, and CONMED Corp.
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background
- Overview of Regenerative Medicine
- How Regenerative Medicine Works?
- Principal Approaches to Regenerative Medicine
- Cells and Tissues
- Tissue Engineering
- Importance of Scaffolding in Tissue Engineering
- Plastic Scaffolding
- Blood Vessel Scaffolding
- Center for Integration of Medicine and Innovative Technology (Cimit)
- Embryonic Stem Cells
Chapter 4 Emerging/Upcoming Technologies in the Market
- Emerging Technologies in Regenerative Medicines for Bones and Joint Applications
- Nanomaterials and Regenerative Medicine in Orthopedic Surgery
- Regeneration Therapy Using Stem Cells and Nanometer Technology
- Nanostructured Cartilage Tissue Engineering
- Bone Tissue Engineering
- Tendon Tissue Engineering
- Adipose Tissue
- Platelet-Rich-Plasma (Prp)
- Bioprinting Technologies for Construction of Multicellular/Multi-Material Tissues
- Scaffolding Option in Tissue Engineering
- Hydrogel Scaffold
- Solid Scaffold
- Future Opportunities
Chapter 5 Market Dynamics
- Market Drivers
- Growing Number of Bone and Joint Disorders and Orthopedic Surgeries
- Increasing Expenditures for Health Care and Investments in Regenerative Medicines
- Increasing Geriatric Population
- Increasing Product Approvals and Launches
- R&D for Stem and Gene Therapies
- Market Restraints
- Stringent Government Regulatory Settings in R&D
- Market Opportunities
- Growing Pipeline for Regenerative Medicines
- Covid-19 Impact Analysis
- Impact of Covid-19 on the Market for Cell and Gene Therapies and Regenerative Medicine for Bone and Joint Applications
- Direct Impact on Clinical Trials in Cell and Gene Therapy
- Post-Covid-19 Effect on Regenerative Medicine for Bones and Joint Applications
Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Technology
- Global Market, by Technology
- Biomaterials
- Biomaterials for Regeneration
- Market Size and Forecast
- Tissue Engineering
- Market Size and Forecast
- Stem Cell Therapy
- Market Size and Forecast
Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Application
- Global Market, by Application
- Allogeneic Bones
- Autogenic Bones
- Bone Graft Substitutes
- Osteoarticular Diseases
- Other Diseases
Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by Region
- Global Market, by Region
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Russia
- Spain
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- Australia
- India
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- Rest of the World
- Market Size and Forecast
Chapter 9 Regulatory Aspects
- New and Accelerated Approvals of Regenerative Medicine for Bones and Joint Applications
Chapter 10 Patent Review/New Developments
- Patent Analysis, by Year
Chapter 11 Competitive Landscape
- Mergers, Acquisitions, and Agreements
- Product Launches
- Manufacturers of Regenerative Medicine for Bones and Joint Applications and Their Market Share Analysis
Chapter 12 Company Profiles
- Anika Therapeutics Inc.
- Arthrex Inc.
- Baxter International Inc.
- Bioventus
- Conmed Corp.
- Depuy Synthes Products Inc. (Part of Johnson & Johnson)
- Medtronic plc
- Royal Biologics
- Seikagaku Corp.
- Smith & Nephew plc
- Stryker Corp.
- Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.
