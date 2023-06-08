Regenerative Medicines Bone and Joints Research Report 2023 Featuring Smith & Nephew, DePuy Synthes, Medtronic, Stryker, Bioventus, Zimmer Biomet, Anika Therapeutics, Baxter, and CONMED

Dublin, June 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Regenerative Medicines: Bone and Joint Applications" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for regenerative medicine for bone and joint applications was valued at $9.6 billion in 2022.

By technology, this market is segmented into biomaterials, stem cell therapy, and tissue engineering. The tissue engineering segment recorded $2.4 billion in revenue in 2022 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.3% during the forecast period.

This study looks at most of the systems affected by factors such as R&D spending and increasing competition and new technologies. This report also covers merger and acquisition strategies and collaborations, as well as the strengths and weaknesses of each strategy type. The report provides information to all market players, potential entrants, government agencies, and other interested parties.

Regenerative medicine is an emerging technology that is set to revolutionize healthcare. Regenerative medicine aims to develop processes and methods to regrow, regenerate or repair diseased or damaged cells, tissues, or organs.



The rapid growth rate of the tissue engineering segment is attributed to the growing adoption of products designed and developed for treating tissues such as bone, skeletal muscle, cartilage, blood vessel, nerve tissue, skin, and for complete organs. According to the American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons (Annual Report 2022), hip and knee arthroplasty procedures continue to increase.

The market for regenerative medicine for bone and joint applications is expected to display substantial growth during the forecast period, supported by an increasingly aging population worldwide, the growing occurrence of arthritic conditions such as osteoporosis and osteoarthritis, and an increasing number of orthopedic surgeries.

According to WHO, osteoporosis affects approximately 6.3% of men over the age of 50 and 21.2% of women over the same age range globally. According to International Osteoporosis Foundation, by 2050, the worldwide incidence of hip fracture in men is projected to increase by 310% and 240% in women, compared to 1990.



The market has been established in North America and Europe, which currently are the leaders in revenue sharing. However, the growth opportunities are better in emerging economies, especially Brazil, Russia, India, and China (BRIC) nations, due to an increased level of awareness as well as an increase in per capita income. Moreover, the increased focus of manufacturers toward emerging economies and innovative formulas to sell in emerging markets are further boosting the market's growth.



The major players in the market are Smith & Nephew, DePuy Synthes, Medtronic plc, Stryker Corp., Bioventus, Zimmer Biomet, Anika Therapeutics, Baxter, and CONMED Corp.

Report Includes

Analyses of the global market trends, with historical market revenue data (sales figures) for 2020-2022, estimates for 2023, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2028

Estimation of the actual market size and revenue forecast for regenerative medicine for bone and joint applications market, and corresponding market share analysis based on the type of technology, application, and region

Highlights of the importance of biomaterials, stem cell therapy, tissue engineering, and emerging/upcoming technologies (including bioprinting) in the regenerative medicine industry, along with the long-term impacts of regenerative medicine technologies, both existing and in developmental stage

Country specific data analysis and market growth forecasts for the U.S., Canada, Germany, the UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Australia, Japan, China and India

Discussion of major growth drivers and restraints, technology advancements, product innovations and regulatory aspects that will shape the market for regenerative medicine for bone and joint applications as a basis for projecting demand in the next few years (2023-2028)

Identification of the companies best positioned to meet this demand owing to or in conjunction with their proprietary technologies, product launches, and other strategic advantages

Holistic review of the impact of COVID-19 and other economic and demographic factors affecting the market growth in the analysis period

A relevant patent analysis with the number of patents registered/approved, ongoing industry clinical trials, and recent mergers, acquisitions, and collaboration agreements in the regenerative medicine industry

Insight into the recent industry structure, competitive aspects of each product segments, increasing investment on global R&D activities, market growth strategies, and company revenue share analysis

Identification of leading and emerging competitors in the global regenerative medicine market, and analysis of competitive landscape based on recent developments and segmental revenues

Company profiles descriptions of the major market players, including Smith & Nephew Plc, DePuy Synthes, Medtronic plc, Stryker Corp., Bioventus, Zimmer Biomet, Anika Therapeutics, Baxter Intl., and CONMED Corp.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 147 Forecast Period 2023 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $10.7 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $18.9 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 12.1% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background

Overview of Regenerative Medicine

How Regenerative Medicine Works?

Principal Approaches to Regenerative Medicine

Cells and Tissues

Tissue Engineering

Importance of Scaffolding in Tissue Engineering

Plastic Scaffolding

Blood Vessel Scaffolding

Center for Integration of Medicine and Innovative Technology (Cimit)

Embryonic Stem Cells

Chapter 4 Emerging/Upcoming Technologies in the Market

Emerging Technologies in Regenerative Medicines for Bones and Joint Applications

Nanomaterials and Regenerative Medicine in Orthopedic Surgery

Regeneration Therapy Using Stem Cells and Nanometer Technology

Nanostructured Cartilage Tissue Engineering

Bone Tissue Engineering

Tendon Tissue Engineering

Adipose Tissue

Platelet-Rich-Plasma (Prp)

Bioprinting Technologies for Construction of Multicellular/Multi-Material Tissues

Scaffolding Option in Tissue Engineering

Hydrogel Scaffold

Solid Scaffold

Future Opportunities

Chapter 5 Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Growing Number of Bone and Joint Disorders and Orthopedic Surgeries

Increasing Expenditures for Health Care and Investments in Regenerative Medicines

Increasing Geriatric Population

Increasing Product Approvals and Launches

R&D for Stem and Gene Therapies

Market Restraints

Stringent Government Regulatory Settings in R&D

Market Opportunities

Growing Pipeline for Regenerative Medicines

Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Impact of Covid-19 on the Market for Cell and Gene Therapies and Regenerative Medicine for Bone and Joint Applications

Direct Impact on Clinical Trials in Cell and Gene Therapy

Post-Covid-19 Effect on Regenerative Medicine for Bones and Joint Applications

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Technology

Global Market, by Technology

Biomaterials

Biomaterials for Regeneration

Market Size and Forecast

Tissue Engineering

Market Size and Forecast

Stem Cell Therapy

Market Size and Forecast

Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Application

Global Market, by Application

Allogeneic Bones

Autogenic Bones

Bone Graft Substitutes

Osteoarticular Diseases

Other Diseases

Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by Region

Global Market, by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Russia

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

Australia

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Market Size and Forecast

Chapter 9 Regulatory Aspects

New and Accelerated Approvals of Regenerative Medicine for Bones and Joint Applications

Chapter 10 Patent Review/New Developments

Patent Analysis, by Year

Chapter 11 Competitive Landscape

Mergers, Acquisitions, and Agreements

Product Launches

Manufacturers of Regenerative Medicine for Bones and Joint Applications and Their Market Share Analysis

Chapter 12 Company Profiles

Anika Therapeutics Inc.

Arthrex Inc.

Baxter International Inc.

Bioventus

Conmed Corp.

Depuy Synthes Products Inc. (Part of Johnson & Johnson)

Medtronic plc

Royal Biologics

Seikagaku Corp.

Smith & Nephew plc

Stryker Corp.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.

