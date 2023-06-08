The Global Trail Running Shoes Market is forecast to grow by USD 2811.36 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 7.19% during the forecast period

New York, June 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Trail Running Shoes Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06459330/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the trail running shoes market provides a holistic analysis, market size, and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rising prominence of trail running as an outdoor recreational activity, increasing premiumization of trail running shoes, and growing support for outdoor trail running through associations.



The trail running shoes market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Light trail

• Rugged trail

• Off-trail



By Distribution Channel

• Offline

• Online



By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the rapid growth in online sales as one of the prime reasons driving the trail running shoes market growth during the next few years. Also, the rising popularity of eco-friendly footwear and the growing popularity of maximalist trail running shoes will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the trail running shoes market covers the following areas:

• Trail running shoes market sizing

• Trail running shoes market forecast

• Trail running shoes market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading trail running shoes market vendors that include Adidas AG, ANTA Sports Products Ltd., ASICS Corp., BOREAL, Columbia Sportswear Co., Deckers Outdoor Corp., Frasers Group plc, GALAXY UNIVERSAL LLC, KEEN Inc., La Sportiva Spa, Lukas Meindl GmbH and Co. KG, Nike Inc., PUMA SE, Red Wing Brands of America Inc., Skechers USA Inc., Tecnica Group Spa, Under Armour Inc., VF Corp., Wildcraft India Pvt. Ltd., and Wolverine World Wide Inc.. Also, the trail running shoes market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources through an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

