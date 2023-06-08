Beer Adjuncts Market to Reach USD 89.06 Billion by 2030 | Fortune Business Insights™

Pune, India, June 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global beer adjuncts market size was valued at USD 56.09 billion in 2022 and is projected to grow from USD 58.60 billion in 2023 to USD 89.06 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.16% during the forecast period.

In the beer industry, adjuncts, such as malted grains; sugar, cassava, and potatoes, are widely employed as brewing components. These additives improve the quality of beer while lowering the overall cost of production. The expansion of product sales is aided by the rise in the number of small-scale breweries globally.

Moreover, the development of high-quality raw materials through partnerships between producers of beer adjuncts, brewers, and research institutions could influence product demand. For instance, to increase the commercial production of cassava in the nation, the National Agricultural Research Organization (NARO) and the Ugandan affiliate of AB InBev, Nile Breweries Limited, signed a five-year MOU deal in September 2021. The market expansion in the anticipated years will be further boosted by rising R&D and innovation efforts to create new beer formulations using adjuncts.

Fortune Business Insights presents this information in their report titled "Global Beer Adjuncts Market, 2023–2030."

List of Key Players Profiled in the Beer Adjuncts Market Report:

Tsingtao Brewery Co., Ltd. (China)

Molson Colors Brewing Company (U.S.)

Kirin Holdings Company, Limited (Japan)

Heineken N.V. (Netherlands)

Constellation Brands Inc. (U.S.)

China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited (China)

Cervejaria Petropolis S/A (Brazil)

Carlsberg Breweries A/S (Denmark)

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (Belgium)

Asahi Group Holdings Ltd (Japan)

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Attribute Details Forecast Period 2023-2030 Forecast CAGR 6.16% 2030 Value Projection USD 89.06 Billion Beer Adjuncts Market Size in 2023 USD 58.60 Billion Historical Data 2019 - 2021 No. of Pages 161 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Company Profiles, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Latest Trends Segments Covered By Type

By Form Regions Covered North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa Beer Adjuncts Market Growth Drivers Increasing Breweries and Expanding Beer Production Propel the Adjunct's Demand Increasing Partnerships and Investments to Promote Local Production

Segments:

Unmalted Grains' Widespread Availability and Significant Technical Advantages Fuel Segment's Expansion

On the basis of type, the market is classified into unmalted grains, sugar, cassava, potatoes, and others. Unmalted grains, such as corn and rice, are widely available. Unmalted grains segment is account for a sizeable portion of the global adjuncts industry. In North America and Europe, beer is traditionally brewed with unmalted grains, primarily corn. Unmalted corn is mostly used as an additive in the brewing process as it contains advantageous yeast carbohydrates that improve the quality of wort and beer. Unmalted grains also assist in raising the concentrations of bioactive substances and giving the beer new organoleptic qualities. It aids brewers in lowering the overall production cost as it is widely available at a lower cost.

Use of Dry Adjuncts Rises Due to Convenience and Extended Shelf Life

Based on form, the market is categorized into dry and liquid.

The most popular type of adjunct is dry, and demand for it is mostly fueled by its wide availability, practical storage, and extended shelf life. In addition to being more economical than liquid adjuncts, dry adjuncts, such as flaked maize, rice, wheat, or sorghum, also have a longer shelf life than liquid beer adjuncts. Solid adjuncts are also essential for polishing the beer. Alcoholic beverages' mouthfeel, color, and texture are all improved. As a result, it plays a big role in creating new items.

Report Coverage :

The report offers:

Major growth drivers, restraining factors, opportunities, and potential challenges for the market.

Comprehensive insights into the regional developments.

List of major industry players.

Key strategies adopted by the market players.

Latest industry developments include product launches, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions.

COVID-19 Impact:

Brewery Closures during Pandemic Hampered Industry Performance

Players in the sector faced a number of obstacles and difficulties in conducting sustainable business operations during the early stages of the COVID-19 crisis. Companies lowered their personnel strengths in industrial operations as a result of the lockdown and limitations on large public gatherings. Producers reorganized their approaches to attaining sustainability in business to overcome these obstacles. Demand for adjuncts was impacted by the pandemic's significant impact on the brewing sector. In the Brewers of Europe's assessment of COVID-19's effects on the brewing business, the pandemic was blamed for a fall in beer volume sales of roughly 42%. Beer's net volume sales in Europe decreased by 9% (34 million hectoliters) in 2020.

Drivers & Restraints:

Promoting Local Production by Expanding Corporate Partnerships and Investments

Several companies are investing in the vertical integration business model to guarantee a steady supply of high-quality raw materials, which should help them manage raw material quality challenges and increase the beer adjuncts market share. The major international players contribute appropriately to boosting raw material output. For instance, one of the largest brewing businesses in Nigeria, Nigerian Breweries Plc, invested over USD 189 million in November 2021 to support the expansion of sorghum and cassava farming in Nigeria over the following five years.

Due to the industry's contribution to the GDP of the country and the production of jobs, wealth, and value for local farmers, governments in numerous nations are creating national policies to support the brewery sector.

On the contrary, brewers may face a number of technical difficulties when using unmalted grains and cereal adjuncts, particularly in higher concentrations. The functionality and processing ability of the grist are considerably impacted by a larger concentration of unmalted grain adjuncts; consequently, the brewing process and the beer's final product quality are impacted. These factors may result in a negative beer adjuncts market growth.

Regional Insights

Asia Pacific Leads the Market due to Growing number of Craft Beer Manufacturers

The largest percentage of the global market is held by Asia Pacific. Growing numbers of craft beer producers and microbreweries fuel market expansion. As a result, the market is anticipated to grow quickly, with a CAGR of 7.19% over the forecast period. Asia is one of the top suppliers of rice, so Asian manufacturers are ready to invest in producing rice-based beers, which further paves the way for the expansion of the market for beer adjuncts. For instance, two new lines of rice lagers with jasmine flowery aromas were introduced by the Japanese company Ecliptic Brewery in May 2022.

Competitive Landscape

Launch of Novel Products to Strengthen Position in the Market

Important market participants are constantly working to innovate, introduce new goods, and improve their beer adjunct products in order to solidify their position as leaders. They have recognized the market's potential for growth. With the acquisition of small and medium-sized businesses, the top corporations, such as Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, Carlsberg Breweries A/S, and Heineken N.V., are beginning to diversify their product offerings. The major market players expand their geographic reach while concentrating on gaining a competitive edge by utilizing their sizable customer bases, distinctive product offerings, high levels of brand loyalty, and distribution networks.

Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Market Overview of Related/Parent Market Industry SWOT Analysis Regulatory Analysis Analysis on Types of Beer Adjuncts Malt-to-Adjuncts Ratio Analysis Recent Industry Developments - Policies, Mergers & Acquisitions, and New Product Launches Supply Chain/Value Chain Analysis Market Analysis and Insights (in Relation with COVID-19) Impact of COVID-19 on the Market Supply Chain Challenges due to the Pandemic Potential Opportunities Due to COVID-19

Global Beer Adjuncts Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2019-2030 Key Findings / Summary Market Size Estimates and Forecast By Type (Value) Unmalted Grain Unmalted Corn Unmalted Rice Others Sugar Cassava Potatoes Others By Form (Value) Dry Liquid By Region (Value) North America Europe Asia Pacific South America Middle East & Africa

North America Beer Adjuncts Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2019-2030 Key Findings / Summary Market Size Estimates and Forecast By Type (Value) Unmalted Grain Unmalted Corn Unmalted Rice Others Sugar Cassava Potatoes Others By Form (Value) Dry Liquid By Country (Value) U.S. Mexico

Europe Beer Adjuncts Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2019-2030 Key Findings / Summary Market Size Estimates and Forecast By Type (Value) Unmalted Grain Unmalted Corn Unmalted Rice Others Sugar Cassava Potatoes Others By Form (Value) Dry Liquid By Country (Value) France U.K. Spain Poland Netherland Italy Belgium



TOC Continued...!

Key Industry Development:

November 2021: B9 Beverages Pvt. Ltd., an Indian brewing company, launched a new product under its brand name Bira 91. This newly launched Kölsch type beer is available in cucumber flavor.

