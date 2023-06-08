The Global Subscription Based Gaming Market is forecast to grow by USD 4409.54 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 8.17% during the forecast period

New York, June 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Subscription Based Gaming Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06459329/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the subscription based gaming market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by enhanced features of next-generation gaming consoles, an increasing number of strategic partnerships and acquisitions, and the rising adoption of AR games.



The subscription based gaming market is segmented as below:

By Device

• Smartphones

• Console

• PC



By Type

• Offline

• Online



By Geography

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the emergence of mobile cloud video gaming as one of the prime reasons driving the subscription based gaming market growth during the next few years. Also, the growing popularity of e-sports and the emergence of cross-platform gaming will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the subscription based gaming market covers the following areas:

• Subscription based gaming market sizing

• Subscription based gaming market forecast

• Subscription based gaming market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading subscription based gaming market vendors that include Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Apple Inc., BLACKNUT, Capcom Co. Ltd., Electronic Arts Inc., Epic Games Inc., GameClub Inc., Gimzawy, Microsoft Corp., NEOM Co., Netflix Inc., Nintendo Co. Ltd., NVIDIA Corp., Blade SAS, Sony Group Corp., Tencent Holdings Ltd., Ubisoft Entertainment SA, Yahoo, and Ziff Davis Inc.. Also, the subscription based gaming market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources through an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

