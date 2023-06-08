Global Spatial Genomics and Transcriptomics Research Report 2023: Fluorescence In-Situ Hybridization (FISH) and Microscopy RNA (mRNA) Imaging - Impacts on the Genomics Industry

Dublin, June 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Spatial Genomics and Transcriptomics Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The scope of the report covers those spatial genomics and transcriptomics technologies that generate the most global revenue. Spatial genomics and transcriptomics are similar to spatial biology.

Major players, competitive intelligence, innovative technologies, market dynamics and regional opportunities are discussed in detail. The report examines recent developments and product portfolios of major players.

The high growth rate of this segment is attributed to factors such as the demand of antibody research, the expanding COVID-19 pandemic, epidemics of other infectious diseases and an increase in R&D activities by key companies to develop new data regarding genetic consequences to counter the global rise in different infectious diseases.

The advancement of biological discoveries will result in the need for more molecular targets to be detected by their antibodies and usage of different spatial genomics and transcriptomics instruments.

Fulgent Genetics Inc., a technology-based genetic testing company focused on transforming patient care in oncology, infectious and rare diseases, and reproductive health, announced a strategic investment in Spatial Genomics Inc. a leading developer of sequential fluorescence in situ hybridization (seqFISH) technology. The company developed tests for COVID-19 and genetic testing, and it continues to develop new tests that are attractive to its various customer markets.



Spatial genomics and transcriptomics are growing at a high rate due to its advantages in genetic mapping, understanding of locations of infection genes and understanding of drug adaption according to the genetic module of disease. Demand for biomarkers for cancer, drugs for neurology diseases and the COVID-19 pandemic are also likely to propel market growth.



Technological advances in medical devices impact most therapeutic areas. The largest user segments are tissue engineering, drug discovery and regenerative medicine. Fluorescence in situ hybridization has the advantages of locating the specific DNA sequences, diagnoses of genetic diseases, gene mapping and identification of novel oncogenes or genetic aberrations contributing to various types of cancers.

Advances in FISH techniques has also increased the demand for genomic in situ hybridization (GISH) and new probes locus-specific or whole chromosome probes. The most widely used technologies in the genomics toolbox are bulk RNA sequencing (RNAseq), popular single-cell RNA sequencing (scRNAseq) and newly emerged spatial RNA sequencing (spRNAseq). Sequencing is one of the most widely used technologies for genomic study.

Report Includes

Analyses of global market trends with data from 2020-2022, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2027

Estimation of the market size and highlights of the market potential by technology, end user, and application

Detailed description of fluorescence In situ hybridization and microscopy RNA imaging and discussion on their application in the genomics industry

Assessment of the current market size and forecast of market development in the coming five years, and insight into the value chain analysis, and factors driving and restraining the growth

Information on recent mergers, acquisitions, collaborations, agreements, partnerships, product launches, and expansions in the global spatial genomics and transcriptomics market

Identification of the major stakeholders and analysis of the competitive landscape based on recent developments, financial performance, and segmental revenues

Company profiles of the leading global players, including Advanced Cell Diagnostics Inc., Bruker, Illumina, Standard BioTools Inc., Vizgen and Lunaphore

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 157 Forecast Period 2022 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $1.5 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $2.5 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.8% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Market Overview

3.1 Spatial Genomics and Transcriptomics

3.2 Spatial Transcriptomics Technologies

3.2.1 Fusion of Multiple Technologies

3.2.2 Spatial Genomics and Transcriptomics Provides Balance

3.3 Understanding Spatial Biology

3.4 Importance of Spatial Biology

3.5 Spatial Sequencing

3.6 Spatial Biology of Cancer Evolution

3.7 Innovation in Medical and Healthcare Products

3.8 Current Trends

3.8.1 Enhanced Cybersecurity

3.8.2 Internet of Medical Things

3.8.3 Medical Robots

3.8.4 Three-Dimensionally Printed Objects

3.8.5 Device Connectivity

3.8.6 Implications for Health Systems

3.9 Regulations and Legislation

3.9.1 Europe

3.9.2 U.S.

3.9.3 Japan

Chapter 4 Market Dynamics

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 New Discoveries in Biological Sciences

4.1.2 Increasing Use of Bioinformatics Analytical Software

4.1.3 Antibody-Based Drug Discovery and Development

4.1.4 Developed and Increasing Research Areas

4.1.5 Application-Focused Technology Platforms

4.1.6 Strengthen Use and Adoption of Consumables

4.1.7 Increase in Infectious and Chronic Diseases

4.1.8 Relationships Among Biopharma Firms, Research Institutions and Medical Centers

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Labor-Intensive Technology and Products

4.3 Opportunities

4.3.1 Human Genome Project Development

4.3.2 Coming Revolution of Precision Medicine

4.4 Strategies

4.4.1 Trends

Chapter 5 Impact of the Covid-19 Pandemic

5.1 Impact of Covid-19 on Pharmaceutical and Biotech Industries

5.2 Short-Term Impact

5.2.1 Change in Demand

5.2.2 Shift of Communication and Promotions to Remote Interactions

5.2.3 Changes in R&D

5.3 Long-Term Impact

5.3.1 Delayed Approvals for Non-Covid-Related Pharmaceutical and Biotech Products

5.3.2 Self-Sufficiency in the Pharma and Biotech Industries

5.3.3 Pharmaceutical Industry Growth Slowdown

5.3.4 Changes in Consumption Trends in Health-Related Products

5.3.5 Potential Impact of Covid-19 on Genomic Study

Chapter 6 Business Model and Innovation

6.1 Business Model Innovation

Chapter 7 Global Spatial Genomics and Transcriptomics: Technology Market

7.1 Overview

7.2 Spatial Genomics

7.2.1 Market Outlook

7.3 Spatial Transcriptomics

7.3.1 Market Outlook

Chapter 8 Global Spatial Genomics and Transcriptomics Market by Product

8.1 Overview

8.2 Market for Spatial Genomics and Transcriptomics, by Product

8.3 Market Outlook

8.3.1 Consumables

8.3.2 Instruments

8.3.3 Software

Chapter 9 Global Spatial Genomics and Transcriptomics Market by Application

9.1 Overview

9.2 Spatial Genomics and Transcriptomics Market by Application

9.3 Market Outlook

9.3.1 Clinical and Translational Research

9.3.2 Drug Discovery and Development

Chapter 10 Global Spatial Genomics and Transcriptomics Market by End-user

10.1 Overview

10.2 Market for Spatial Genomics and Transcriptomics by End-user

10.3 Market Outlook

10.3.1 Academic and Research Institutes

10.3.2 Contract Research Organizations

10.3.3 Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology

Chapter 11 Global Spatial Genomics and Transcriptomics Market by Region

11.1 North America

11.2 Europe

11.3 Asia-Pacific

11.4 Rest of the World

Chapter 12 Competitive Landscape

Chapter 13 Company Profiles

10X Genomics

Advanced Cell Diagnostics Inc.

Akoya Biosciences Inc.

Bruker Corp.

Dovetail Genomics (Cantata Bio)

Illumina

Ionpath Inc.

Lunaphore Technologies S.A.

Nanostring Technologies

Rarecyte Inc.

Standard Biotools Inc.

Vizgen Inc.

