Tesla, Rivian, Lucid, Ford, and GM Stocks All Outperformed by E-Cite Motors in Returns to Investors Over Past 2 Years, 1 Year, and 90 Days

VaporBrands International, Inc. (OTC:VAPR) dba E-Cite Motors Group's stock has outperformed giants Tesla, Rivian, Lucid, Ford, and GM among other EV car companies over the most recent two year, one year, and 90 day periods.



Over the past year E-Cite shareholders have enjoyed gains of 86.99% compared to negative gains from Tesla, Rivian, Lucid, Ford, and GM.

Shareholders of E-Cite have received gains over the past two years of 20.42% compared to Tesla’s gain of 10.10% and losses from Rivian, Lucid, Ford, and GM.

E-Cite Motors’ stock price has risen 43.75% over the past 90 days compared to gains of 22.85% for Tesla, 4.55% for Ford, and losses for shareholders of Rivian, Lucid, and GM.

Barry Henthorn CEO stated: “We are committed to providing an opportunity for our shareholders to share in our success as we continue to move forward with producing new iconic electric vehicles that bring the joy of owning and driving state of the art, practical, works of art. We want to thank the continued support we have received from our shareholders and hope to be able to continue providing strong return on investment.”

Two days ago, E-Cite released terms of its planned offering as filed with the S.E.C. which will allow the general public to invest directly into E-Cite Motors L.L.C. without the need for a brokerage account for the purpose of financing the manufacturing of its production vehicles expected to be in its dealership showroom Q4 2023. The offering is expected to go live on June 15th, 2023, and significant bonuses are being offered to both early and large investors. The offering under the valuation is limited to $1,235,000 which once reached, the valuation is expected to increase significantly.

The offer is for Common Membership Units in E-Cite Motors, L.L.C. and are priced at $2.50 per unit.

Last week E-Cite also announced that it has received a pre-money valuation of Seventy-Five Million Dollars for the purpose of raising money for the manufacture of its production vehicles. The valuation was ratified in filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (Form C) This valuation was reached following E-Cite becoming the first vehicle manufacture under the Low Volume Manufacturers Act to receive approval from the California Air Resources Board (CARB) to proceed with the certification process that will allow it to manufacture and sell new EV vehicles in all 50 states.

Previously E-Cite was also the first company to get any vehicle approved by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) of which is has three distinctly different vehicles approved. This allows E-Cite to produce its own VINs for production of new vehicles. In addition, E-Cite was the first to receive a World Manufactures Identifier (WMI) registering it as a manufacture for the sale of vehicles worldwide.

In anticipation that E-Cite’s prototype vehicle will become certified as a zero emissions compliant vehicle by CARB making it legal for sale in all 50 states, E-Cite is moving forward with its plan to begin manufacturing of its production vehicles. It is expected that all certifications will be completed in time for E-Cite’s launch of its production vehicles in the fourth quarter of 2023.

For more information and a detailed description of the Bonus Units, and Perks, visit www.ecitemotors.com/what-if

Note* E-Cite's vehicles are in no way categorized as "Kit Cars" as they are manufactured new vehicles.

About E-Cite Motors

www.ecitemotors.com (OTC:VAPR) is privately held subsidiary of a publicly traded company VaporBrands International, Inc. based in Bothell that is developing for manufacturing, state of the art electric vehicles utilizing the latest in technologies with a flare of some of the iconic autos of the past. VAPR acquired 100% ownership in E-Cite Motors www.ecitemotors.com , Acclaimed Automotive www.acclaimedauto.com , and N2A Motors www.n2amotors.com a California-based custom auto manufacturer and car factory specializing in designing, engineering and building prototype, concept, and limited production vehicles for OEMs, corporations, movies, and private owners. N2A was led by legendary designer Gene Langmesser who now serves as the COO of the combined operations.



