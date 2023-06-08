The Global Insect Protein Market is forecast to grow by USD 1147.96 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 31.84% during the forecast period

New York, June 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Insect Protein Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06459325/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the insect protein market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing demand for sustainable protein sources, rising interest in healthy and nutritious food options, and growing adoption of insect-based animal feed.



The insect protein market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Coleoptera

• Lepidoptera

• Hymenoptera

• Orthoptera

• Others



By Application

• Animal nutrition

• Food and beverages

• Pharmaceutical and supplements



By Geography

• Europe

• North America

• APAC

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies product diversification and innovation as one of the prime reasons driving the insect protein market growth during the next few years. Also, collaborations and partnerships between vendors and sustainable sourcing and farming practices related to insect proteins will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the insect protein market covers the following areas:

• Insect protein market sizing

• Insect protein market forecast

• Insect protein market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading insect protein market vendors that include All Things Bugs LLC, Aspire Food Group, Beta Bugs Ltd., Beta Hatch, Bioflytech, Chapul LLC, Darling Ingredients Inc., Entomo Farms, Global Bugs Asia Co. Ltd., Goterra, HEXAFLY, HiProMine S.A., Innovafeed SAS, JR Unique Foods Ltd., MealFood Europe SL, nextProtein SA, Nutrition Technologies, Protenga Pte. Ltd., Protix BV, and Ynsect SAS. Also, the insect protein market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources through an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

