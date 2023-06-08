Global Pet Travel Accessories Market Report 2023: Sector is Expected to Reach $12.2 Billion by 2031 at a CAGR of 5.8%

Dublin, June 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pet Travel Accessories Market By Product Type, By Application, By Distribution Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



According to this report titled the global pet travel accessories market was valued at $7 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $12.2 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2022 to 2031.

Pet travel accessories are customized goods designed for pets that are used while traveling in automobiles, trains, aircraft, and ships. Pet travel accessories guarantee the safety and well-being of the pet during long excursions. A pet car seat, a pet travel leash and harness, a pet carrier bag, and other pet travel equipment are available.

Pet car seats, for instance, are intended to keep animals from slipping and injuring themselves while also shielding the interior of the automobile from dirt, litter, rain, snow, and other factors. Pet car seats allow pets to go in the automobile without difficulty. They are intended to keep the companion safe and secure while driving.



Puppies and kittens are more inclined to die during the first three weeks after birth. The Nordic Committee for Veterinary Scientific Cooperation reports that 64% of puppies perish during the first three days of life. According to the same study, around 7% of kittens die at birth and 9% die during the first 8 weeks of life, with hypothermia, hypoglycemia, dehydration, and hypoxia being the primary causes of death.

The increased mortality rate of cats and dogs has an influence on the pet travel accessories industry. Pet travel accessories are most commonly used for dogs and cats, as both pets require different types of travel accessories depending on the requirement. As a result, the birth & mortality rates of puppies & kittens have a direct impact on the pet travel accessories business. The greater the number of pups and kittens, the greater the revenue from pet care product sales. Thus, the high pet death rates may impede the growth of the global pet travel accessories market to some extent.



Owners traveling with their dogs has become more common in recent years. Pet owners are keen to take their pets on vacation, which is growing the need for pet travel equipment to ensure the pet's safety on lengthy travels. According to condorferries.co.uk, 2 million pets board passenger flights in the U.S. each year, and more than half of owners aim to bring their pets with them. Since the growth in travel necessitates adequate pet traveling gear, producers are focused on product quality and implementing measures to improve durability.



A pet car seat for safely carrying the pet in the car, a leash for assistance, a safety harness, as well as other pet travel accessories are the most popular. Rising demand has led to a rise in the production of new travel accessories on the market to match the demand, which increases the revenue of manufacturers. The increasing adoption of pet travel accessories is allowing new enterprises to enter the market. The rising competition among market participants is expected to boost the growth of the global pet travel accessories market.



This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the pet travel accessories market analysis from 2021 to 2031 to identify the prevailing pet travel accessories market opportunities.

The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Porter's Five Forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the pet travel accessories market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global pet travel accessories market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth Strategies.

