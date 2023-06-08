Pure Sunfarms launches new BC grown cultivars from its sun-filled greenhouse

DELTA, British Columbia, June 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pure Sunfarms Corp. (“Pure Sunfarms”), a wholly owned subsidiary of Village Farms International, Inc. (Nasdaq: VFF), announces the addition of four new signature dried flower strains to the brand’s growing product line-up: Area 51, Lemon Octane, Marmalade Punch and Knockout.



Each new cultivar features unique aromas and lineage offering a variety of flavours—from fresh herbs, fruit, and citrus to spice and gas. Consumers can expect a fresh and flavourful, potent BC bud experience from Pure Sunfarms new dried flower products. The new signature strains will be available in convenient whole dried flower packs and 10 pack pre-rolls.

“We know consumers are always looking for newness when it comes to dried flower that’s why we keep our strain portfolio fresh by offering new genetics that thrive in our sun-soaked greenhouse,” says Mandesh Dosanjh, President and CEO, Pure Sunfarms. “Our teams are proud of these new cultivars and look forward to seeing how consumers experience the handcrafted touch we put into every pack.”

Pure Sunfarms new dried flower strains include:

Area 51 (Available formats*: Dried flower 3.5g and 28g, Pre-rolls: 10 x 0.3g). A unique MAC-1 and Gas Cake cross, with a hard-hitting potency of 22-28% THC. This hybrid strain delivers herbaceous aromas of fresh herbs, black pepper, and gas from dominant terpenes limonene, caryophyllene, myrcene, linalool and humulene. Its tight green buds feature deep purple tips layered in sugary trichomes. Area 51 is now available in BC, Alberta, Ontario, Saskatchewan, and Manitoba and will be in New Brunswick and Newfoundland in the weeks to come.

(Available formats*: Dried flower 3.5g and 28g, Pre-rolls: 10 x 0.3g). A unique MAC-1 and Gas Cake cross, with a hard-hitting potency of 22-28% THC. This hybrid strain delivers herbaceous aromas of fresh herbs, black pepper, and gas from dominant terpenes limonene, caryophyllene, myrcene, linalool and humulene. Its tight green buds feature deep purple tips layered in sugary trichomes. Area 51 is now available in BC, Alberta, Ontario, Saskatchewan, and Manitoba and will be in New Brunswick and Newfoundland in the weeks to come. Lemon Octane (Available formats*: Dried flower 3.5g and 28g and coming soon in 10 x 0.3g Pre-rolls). A cross between D. Burger and White Diesel, with a potency range of 22-28% THC. This indica strain features notes of spice, lemon rind, fresh herbs, skunky rubber and light gas from dominant terpenes myrcene, caryophyllene and limonene. The plant features large, bulbous and spiky buds, covered in sugary trichomes from tip to base. Lemon Octane is now available in BC and Alberta, and will be in Ontario in the weeks to come.

(Available formats*: Dried flower 3.5g and 28g and coming soon in 10 x 0.3g Pre-rolls). A cross between D. Burger and White Diesel, with a potency range of 22-28% THC. This indica strain features notes of spice, lemon rind, fresh herbs, skunky rubber and light gas from dominant terpenes myrcene, caryophyllene and limonene. The plant features large, bulbous and spiky buds, covered in sugary trichomes from tip to base. Lemon Octane is now available in BC and Alberta, and will be in Ontario in the weeks to come. Marmalade Punch (Available formats*: Dried flower 3.5g and 28g and coming soon in 10x 0.3g Pre-rolls). A cross of Black Cherry Punch and D. Burger, with a potency range of 20-26% THC. This flavourful indica strain features aromas of candied mango, mulling spices, jelly donuts, and a light and garlicky gas finish from dominant terpenes farnesene, caryophyllene and humulene. The plant features snowy green buds lined with purple tips. Marmalade Punch will be available in Ontario and Alberta in the weeks to come.

(Available formats*: Dried flower 3.5g and 28g and coming soon in 10x 0.3g Pre-rolls). A cross of Black Cherry Punch and D. Burger, with a potency range of 20-26% THC. This flavourful indica strain features aromas of candied mango, mulling spices, jelly donuts, and a light and garlicky gas finish from dominant terpenes farnesene, caryophyllene and humulene. The plant features snowy green buds lined with purple tips. Marmalade Punch will be available in Ontario and Alberta in the weeks to come. Knockout (Available formats*: Dried flower 3.5g and 28g). A potent indica cross of Face Off OG and Girl Scout Cookies, with a potency range of 22-28% THC. This powerful cross delivers pungent, spicy, and nutty notes of black pepper, raspberry, and sweet earth from dominant terpenes that include caryophyllene, linalool, and limonene. The plant produces dense, olive-green buds covered in trichomes and fiery orange hairs. Knockout will be available in BC, Ontario and Alberta in the weeks to come.

*Availability of formats will vary across markets.

About Pure Sunfarms

Pure Sunfarms is one of the largest cannabis operations in the world with 2.2 million square feet of greenhouse space in Delta, British Columbia. The company currently operates within 1.65 million square feet, and has capacity to produce, sell and distribute 112,500 kilograms of high-quality, BC-grown dried flower annually for Canadian recreational and international markets, with the ability to expand annual output to 150,000 kilograms as needed. The company brings together decades of agricultural and legacy cultivation experience with best-in-class, large scale operational expertise, and is Canada’s top-selling brand.

Pure Sunfarms products are available in Ontario, British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Yukon, Northwest Territories, New Brunswick, and Newfoundland and Labrador at participating retailers and online through each region’s respective distributor where applicable. Pure Sunfarms also provides cannabis to its affiliate ROSE LifeScience in Québec, other licensed producers in Canada and is EU GMP certified to export product internationally.

Pure Sunfarms is the licensed producer of record for Pure Sunfarms, The Original Fraser Valley Weed Co., Soar, and Nowadays. Pure Sunfarms is a wholly owned subsidiary of Village Farms International, Inc. (Nasdaq: VFF).

www.puresunfarms.com

Media Contact

media@puresunfarms.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at



https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e76923aa-3f93-49c8-9ecf-32679a24edaa

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f56a5528-fbf9-441e-a550-d1b3f1a7ca77

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/32f9587a-1847-4790-8a7d-df82fc78efc5

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/87f27066-a975-4a13-8e7c-194f28fe1720