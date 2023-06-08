Electrical Safety Products Market is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 6.1% to Reach US$ 6.9 Billion by the end of 2033: Fact.MR

Rockville, June 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The recent research analysis by Fact.MR on the global market global electrical safety products provides a thorough overview of the industry’s product, end-user, and region categories. It also offers comprehensive details on important players and the crucial tactics they are turning to for gaining an upper hand over their competitors.



The global electrical safety products market is estimated to reach a valuation of US$ 3.8 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period of 2023–2033.

The electrical safety products market is poised for significant growth in the upcoming years, primarily due to the surging demand for personal protective equipment, electrical enclosures, insulating materials, grounding equipment, and other such products. The increasing incidence of electrical accidents at the workplace has significantly intensified the focus on ensuring worker safety. In response, various regulatory authorities have mandated the use of electrical safety products, thereby providing an impetus to market growth. Moreover, the rapid proliferation of renewable energy and smart grid technologies has augmented the need for advanced electrical safety solutions that can facilitate the safe and efficient operation of these systems.

Numerous industries, including healthcare, construction, energy, and manufacturing, among others, represent critical end-users of electrical safety products. Among these, the manufacturing industry is anticipated to emerge as the largest consumer of such products, driven by the growing adoption of machinery and automation in the production process. Overall, the burgeoning demand for electrical safety products is expected to transform the market landscape and present a host of lucrative investment opportunities for stakeholders in the coming years.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global electrical safety products market is projected to grow at 6.1% CAGR and reach US$ 6.9 billion by 2033

The market is estimated to create an opportunity of US$ 3.3 billion growing at a CAGR of 6.1% between 2023 to 2033

Germany is a prominent market that is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% in the coming years

Demand for electrical safety products in the U.S. is expected to increase 1.8X through 2033

Predominating market players include Aktywizacja, Ansell Ltd., BSD GmbH, COFRA S.r.l., Dupont, Honeywell International, Inc., Hubbell, Lakeland Industries, and MSA safety



“Investing in Safety: Electrical Safety Products Market Represents a Promising Opportunity, on the Back of Growing Demand from Manufacturing and Construction Lead End-use Industries” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Market Growth Stratagems

The electrical safety products market is highly competitive, with several major players competing for market share. The key players in the market include Schneider Electric, ABB Ltd., Siemens AG, Eaton Corporation, and Honeywell International Inc., among others. Companies such as Schneider Electric are focusing on developing innovative products to cater to the growing demand for electrical safety solutions.

For instance, the company has introduced the Resi9 DB60, a modular electrical panel board that enhances safety and reliability in residential applications. Market players have also engaged in strategic collaborations to expand their market reach and improve product offerings. For instance, Eaton Corporation has partnered with UL, a global safety science company, to develop advanced electrical safety products and solutions.

Key Companies Profiled

Aktywizacja, Ansell Ltd.

BSD GmbH

COFRA S.r.l.

Dupont

Honeywell International, Inc.

Hubbell

Lakeland Industries

MSA safety

Segmentation of Electrical Safety Products Industry Research

B y Product : Electrical Personal Protective Equipment Wearable Rubber Insulation Gloves (Class 00-5) Sleeves Boots Mats/ Blankets Arc Flash Safety Arc Flash Clothing FR Shirts FR Pants/Overall FR Jackets Insulating Mats Footwear Insulating Gloves Other Arc Flash Hats Face Shield Goggles Hearing Insulating Tools Fiberglass insulated hot sticks Telescopic Switching Shotgun Fitting and Others Cover Up Insulation Covers Blankets Hoses Clips

B y Application : Shock Hazard Arc Flash Hazard

B y End-use Industry : Power Utility Industrial and Commercial Solar, Wind OP&G Power Networks Mining Power Networks Datacenters SS, LV Equipment Rail (Catenary, SS) Larger Commercial, Industrial Premises Switchgear Producers

B y Region : North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania Middle East & Africa





What differences can the electrical safety products report make on the revenue impacts and strategies of businesses?

Fact.MR strives to provide comprehensive assessments of opportunities in various regions and technology segments. The study also offers an uncluttered data-driven insights into the growth avenues of the electrical safety products and all its segments. Some of the ways the study can make a discernible impact are by offering evidence-based perspectives on:

Attractiveness quotient of emerging product/technology types in various products in the electrical safety products

Micro-economics factors that may hamper the prospects of some of the key segments

Recent spate of research and development (R&D) funding on key electrical safety productss

New business models paving way for disruptions in demand dynamic of key segments

Regional markets that will be future engine of growth and the industry trends that will support these markets



More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the electrical safety products market, presenting historical market data (2018–2022) and forecast statistics for the period of 2023–2033.

The study reveals essential insights on the basis of the product (electrical personal protective equipment, wearable rubber insulation (gloves (class 00-5), sleeves, boots, and mats/ blankets, (arc flash safety, (arc flash clothing, (fr shirts, fr pants/overall, fr jackets), insulating mats, footwear, insulating gloves, other arc flash, (hats, face shield, goggles, hearing), insulating tools, (fiberglass insulated hot sticks, (telescopic, switching, shotgun, fitting, and others), cover up insulation (covers, blankets, hoses, and clips), application (shock hazard and arc flash hazard), end-use industry (power utility, industrial and commercial, (solar, wind, op&g power networks, mining power networks, datacenters ss, lv equipment, rail (catenary and ss), larger commercial, industrial premises, and switchgear producers), across major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, and Oceania, Middle East & Africa).

