Hardee’s Franchisee Supports the Navy SEAL Foundation Throughout June with Special FRYDAY Promotion

HAMPTON ROADS, Va., June 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hardee’s franchise owner Boddie-Noell Enterprises is partnering with the Navy SEAL Foundation (NSF) for a special FRYDAY promotion in June. For every new crinkle-cut fry sold each Friday during June at a Hampton Road area Hardee’s, 25 cents will be donated to NSF, a Virginia-based nonprofit which provides critical care for the warriors, veterans and families of Naval Special Warfare.



Boddie-Noell Enterprises has a longtime presence in Hampton Roads and recently made it even bigger with new menu choices, including the crinkle-cut fry, at the nearly 60 restaurants in the region and multi-million dollar renovations across all locations. In addition to this new partnership with NSF, Boddie-Noell is known for its active support of the military, including working with the Patriot Foundation and shipping boxes of goods monthly to troops serving overseas.

“We’re a North Carolina-born company with almost 200 restaurants in Virginia, so supporting the military has always been a priority for us,” said Mike Boddie, Boddie-Noell Hardee’s president. “NSF is doing great work providing critical care for warriors, veterans and families of Naval Special Warfare. We’re honored to be just a small part of that work with this partnership. We’re excited for our customers in Hampton Roads to try our new crinkle-cut fry all while helping an incredible cause.”

"On behalf of the Navy SEAL Foundation and all those we support, I'd like to extend our deepest gratitude to Hardee's and their team. Donations from this month's FRYDAY promotion will provide critical programmatic support for SEALs and their families making a profound impact. Thank you to our amazing Hampton Roads community for your support of those who give back to our veterans and first responders." Sara Berry, Communications Manager, Navy SEAL Foundation.

The crinkle-cut fry is one of several new additions to Hardee’s menus in the Hampton Roads area. A new Hand-Breaded Chicken Tenders™ platter was also introduced. The Platter includes a choice of either three or five tenders with choice of sauce, combined with slaw, new crinkle-cut fries, toast and a drink. This tasty meal can be enjoyed with the newly introduced Refreshing Lemonade or Brewed Fresh Tea. All new menu items are available now.

The transformative new menu and enhancement of its restaurants is only the latest in Hardee’s food innovations that Boddie-Noell has been bringing this area for many years. Boddie-Noell was the first to create and introduce the Made From ScratchTM Breakfast Biscuit at one of its Virginia Beach Hardee’s locations back in the 1970s before anyone else in the quick service business had done so, as well as the first to offer Fresh Fried Chicken. Then, a decade ago, Boddie-Noell rolled out the Hand-Breaded Chicken Tenders™ here which have been widely popular as a Hardee’s menu item throughout the nation.

About Boddie-Noell Enterprises

Boddie-Noell is proud to have been a Hardee’s franchise operator for 61 years in 2023. Family-owned, Boddie-Noell is the largest Hardee’s franchisee in the United States with 331 restaurant locations in four states. The company is based in Rocky Mount, N.C. For more information, visit www.bneinc.com.

About The Navy SEAL Foundation

The Navy SEAL Foundation (NSF) provides critical support for the warriors, veterans, and families of Naval Special Warfare (NSW) through a comprehensive set of over thirty programs under five Pillars of Support: Strength, Resilience, Health, Education, and Community.

NSF is a high-performing organization committed to excellence. Charity Navigator has awarded it a 4-star rating since 2009 and a perfect score of “100” since 2014 for financial health, accountability, and transparency. The Foundation ranks above 99.9% of over 195,000 charities nationwide, with ninety-three cents of every dollar donated directly funding its programs or being retained for future mission use.

NSF is a 501(c)(3) national nonprofit charitable organization with TAX ID 31-1728910. It is not a part of the Department of Defense or any of its components and has no official affiliation with any federal entities. To learn more, visit www.navysealfoundation.org.