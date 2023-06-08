The Global Gluten Free Bakery Market is forecast to grow by USD 1326.19 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 10.2% during the forecast period

New York, June 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Gluten Free Bakery Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06459324/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the gluten free bakery market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rising awareness about the health benefits of gluten-free food, expansion in the organized retail landscape, and rising incidence of celiac disease and gluten intolerance.



The gluten free bakery market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Bread

• Biscuits and cookies

• Others



By Distribution Channel

• Offline stores

• Online stores



By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the growth in global online retailing as one of the prime reasons driving the gluten free bakery market growth during the next few years. Also, proliferating demand for organic gluten-free bakery products and increasing demand for private-label gluten free bakery products will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the gluten free bakery market covers the following areas:

• Gluten free bakery market sizing

• Gluten free bakery market forecast

• Gluten free bakery market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading gluten free bakery market vendors that include Alara Wholefoods Ltd., Amys Kitchen Inc., Barilla G. e R. Fratelli Spa, Bobs Red Mill Natural Foods Inc., Campbell Soup Co., Conagra Brands Inc., Dawn Food Products Inc., Dr. Schar AG Spa, ECOTONE, Enjoy Life Natural Brands, EUROPASTRY SA, Farmo Spa, Freedom Gluten Free, General Mills Inc., Hero AG, Quinoa Corp., Raisio plc, The Hain Celestial Group Inc., Valeo Foods Ltd., and WGF Bakery Products. Also, the gluten free bakery market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources through an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

