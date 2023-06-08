Chromatography Accessories and Consumables Global Market Projected to Reach $17.7 Billion by 2030: Use of Chromatography in Monitoring Environment Pollution Aids Growth

Dublin, June 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Chromatography Accessories and Consumables: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Chromatography Accessories and Consumables estimated at US$11.5 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$17.7 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.5% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Solvents, Buffers & Adsorbents, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6% CAGR and reach US$8.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Columns & Column Accessories segment is readjusted to a revised 5.7% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $4.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.6% CAGR
The Chromatography Accessories and Consumables market in the U.S. is estimated at US$4.2 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.8 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 8.6% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.2% and 5.6% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.9% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$2 Billion by the year 2030.
Select Competitors (Total 52 Featured) -
- Agilent Technologies Inc.
- Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.
- GE Healthcare Life Sciences
- Hamilton Company
- JASCO Corporation
- KNAUER Wissenschaftliche Gerate GmbH
- MilliporeSigma
- Pall Corporation
- PerkinElmer, Inc.
- Phenomenex, Inc.
- Shimadzu Corp.
- SRI Instruments
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
- Tosoh Bioscience LLC
- Waters Corp.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|546
|Forecast Period
|2022 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
|$11.5 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$17.7 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|5.5%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Chromatography: A Widely Performed Laboratory Technique
- Types of Chromatography Techniques
- World Chromatography Market by Technique: 2019
- Chromatography Accessories and Consumables
- Outlook
- Chromatography Accessories and Consumables - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology Remain an Important Market for Chromatography
- World Pharmaceutical R&D Spending in US$ Billion: 2015, 2019(E) & 2025(P)
- Global Aging Populace Offer Huge Market Opportunity for Life Science Research
- World Healthcare Spending in US$ Trillion: 2015, 2019(E) & 2025(P)
- High Demand for Monoclonal Antibodies Generates Significant Opportunities for Resins
- Growing Focus on Metabolomics Propels Demand
- Technological Advancements to Drive Growth
- Biphenyl Chemistries-based UHPLC Analytical Columns: Promising Screening Technique for Drugs of Abuse Cases
- Alternate Separation Technologies to RPLC for Pharmaceutical Compounds Analysis: A Potential Growth Opportunity
- Rise in Focus on Food Quality Amid Growing Concerns over Food Adulteration Drives Demand
- World Food Safety Testing Revenues in US$ Billion: 2011, 2015, 2020(P) & 2025(P)
- Use of Chromatography in Monitoring Environment Pollution Aids Growth
- Rise in Application of Chromatography Techniques in Research Boosts Prospects
- Increasing Use of Forensics to Expand Opportunities
- Application of Chromatography in Water Treatment Gains Traction
- Improving Investments in New and Advanced Better Test Laboratories Drives Demand
- Encouraging Prescription Drug Sales Sets the Right Climate for the Growth of Testing Laboratories: Global Sales of Prescription Drug & OTC Therapy (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2018 & 2025
- Growing Need for Early Diagnostics Supports Demand
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
