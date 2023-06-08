The Global Curling Irons Market is forecast to grow by USD 1290.94 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period

New York, June 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Curling Irons Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06459322/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the curling irons market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing popularity of fashion influencers, frequent product launches, and increased spending on grooming products.



The curling irons market is segmented as below:

By Distribution Channel

• Offline

• Online



By Technology

• Corded

• Cordless

• Hybrid



By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the cordless iron gaining traction as one of the prime reasons driving the curling irons market growth during the next few years. Also, the robust growth of e-commerce and evolving fashion industry will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the curling irons market covers the following areas:

• Curling irons market sizing

• Curling irons market forecast

• Curling irons market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading curling irons market vendors that include Conair Corp., Dyson Group Co., Geloon Electronic Co. Ltd., Gorgio Professional, Havells India Ltd., Helen of Troy Ltd., IkonicWorld, Koninklijke Philips NV, Lunata Beauty, Panasonic Holdings Corp., PID India Pvt Ltd., Revlon Inc., Sharp Beauty Lounge Inc., Skyline Home Appliances, Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc., Syska Led Lights Pvt. Ltd., Universal Corp. Ltd., Vega, Wella International Operations Switzerland Sarl, and Andis Co.. Also, the curling irons market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



