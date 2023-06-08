The Global Offshore Rental Equipment Market is forecast to grow by USD 7956.37 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.63% during the forecast period

New York, June 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Offshore Rental Equipment Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06459321/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the offshore rental equipment market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing demand for oil and gas, increase in offshore exploration and production activities, and growing demand for offshore rental equipment in end-user industries.



The offshore rental equipment market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Drill Equipment

• Flow

• pressure equipment



By End-user

• Oil and gas industry

• Marine engineering

• Exploration



By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the increasing demand for offshore rental equipment in renewable energy industry as one of the prime reasons driving the offshore rental equipment market growth during the next few years. Also, growing demand for offshore rental equipment in deepwater exploration and growth in technological advancements in offshore rental equipment will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the offshore rental equipment market covers the following areas:

• Offshore rental equipment market sizing

• Offshore rental equipment market forecast

• Offshore rental equipment market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading offshore rental equipment market vendors that include Aquaterra Energy Ltd., Ashtead technology Ltd., Atlas Copco AB, Baker Hughes Co., BESTWAY OILFIELDS FZCO, Bois Equipment Rentals BV, Certified Oilfield Rentals LLC, China Oilfield Services Ltd., Ensign Energy Services Inc., Halliburton Co., Norwegian Offshore Rental AS, NOV Inc., Offshore Rental and Support, Oil States International Inc., Parker Drilling Co., Schlumberger Ltd., Superior Energy Services Inc., Tiger Offshore Rentals, Weatherford International Plc, and TechnipFMC plc. Also, the offshore rental equipment market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



