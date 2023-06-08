Global $2.37 Bn Asset Performance Management (APM) Market Forecast to 2026: Next Generation Real Time Technologies Driving Transformational Growth in Industrial Environments

Dublin, June 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Asset Performance Management Market Forecast" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The APM market, with $1,584.9 million in 2022, is one of the fastest-growing automation product lines. With a positive compound annual growth rate of 10.6% between 2022 and 2026, the market is expected to reach $2,371.0 million by 2026.

An increasingly competitive and regulated industrial environment is forcing all industry verticals to partner with strategic asset performance management (APM) providers to effectively manage costs and risks in todays volatile business climates.

The current APM market landscape comprises traditional industrial automation vendors that coexist with hyperscalers, IT companies, and emerging disruptive tech start-ups.

To stay competitive, gain market share, expand product portfolio, and spread asset management applications in new industry verticals, APM global leaders leverage their growth and innovation strategies through multiple partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, and intensive R&D efforts that lead to innovative product upgrades.

The study analyzes the trends spurring transformational changes in the global APM market. It highlights the factors driving and restraining growth and identifies opportunities for industry stakeholders to leverage. The study also includes a competitive environment analysis and leading competitors' market share. The base year is 2022, and the forecast period is 2023 to 2026.

KEY FEATURES

By Product: Services and Software

By Region: North America and Latin America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific.

By Industry Vertical: Oil and Gas, Power and Utilities, Chemicals, Metals and Mining, Food and Beverages, Pharma and Biotech, Water and Wastewater Treatments, Paper and Pulp, and Others, which includes automotive, cement, textiles, glass, printing, and publishing industries.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Global Asset Performance Management Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

Scope of Analysis

APM Definition Analysis

Segmentation by Region

Segmentation by Industry Vertical

Segmentation by Product

Key Competitors

Growth Metrics

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Forecast Assumptions

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Industry Vertical

Revenue Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast by Product

Revenue Forecast Analysis

Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis

Worst-case Scenario

Competitive Environment

Revenue Share

Revenue Share Analysis

3. Sustainability and Asset Performance Management Systems

Sustainable APM Driving Transformational Changes in the Industrial Sector

United Nations Sustainable Development Goals

Main SDG: Affordable and Clean Energy

Main SDG: Industry, Innovation, and Infrastructure

Main SDG: Responsible Consumption and Production

Main SDG: Partnerships for the Goals

4. Growth Opportunity Analysis: Asia-Pacific

Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Country

Forecast Analysis

5. Growth Opportunity Analysis: North America and Latin America

Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Country

Forecast Analysis

6. Growth Opportunity Analysis: Europe

Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Country

Forecast Analysis

7. Growth Opportunity Analysis: Middle East and Africa

Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Country

Forecast Analysis

8. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Collaborative Ecosystems to Integrate All Asset Activities and Drive Sustainability

Growth Opportunity 2: Comprehensive Digital Twin Technologies

Growth Opportunity 3: Scalable APMs To Expand Product's Application Scope

10. Next Steps

