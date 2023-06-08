The Global Cassava Market is forecast to grow by USD 44.99 bn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.66% during the forecast period

New York, June 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Cassava Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06459317/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the cassava market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing demand for cassava-based products, expansion of cassava cultivation, and technological innovations in cassava processing.



The cassava market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Animal feed

• Food and beverage

• Industrial



By Type

• Flour

• Chips

• Pellets

• Pearl



By Geography

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the growing demand from emerging economies as one of the prime reasons driving the cassava market growth during the next few years. Also, government support for cassava production and the increasing popularity of gluten-free products will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the cassava market covers the following areas:

• Cassava market sizing

• Cassava market forecast

• Cassava market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading cassava market vendors that include A1Chips and Exports India Pvt. Ltd., American Key Products Inc., Bermudez Group Ltd., Cargill Inc., Cassava Roots, Ciranda Inc., Crest Agro Products Farms, Daleys Fruit Tree Nursery, Flour Mills of Nigeria Plc, Goya Foods Inc., Ingredion Inc., Malt Products Corp., Matna Food Ltd., Ottos Naturals, Plant Snacks LLC, Rancrisp, Sonish Starch Technology Co. Ltd., Tate and Lyle Plc, Tereos Group, and Wai Lana Productions LLC. Also, the cassava market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources through an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

