Apparel Group and Clarks Join Forces to Expand Retail Reach in KSA

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, June 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apparel Group, a global fashion and lifestyle conglomerate, proudly announces its strategic partnership with leading global footwear brand, Clarks. This alliance aims to expand Clarks' retail footprint across the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) with plans to inaugurate more than 20 stores over the next five years.

This partnership underscores Apparel Group's commitment to diversifying its retail portfolio while enhancing the shopping experience for customers across KSA. The expansion plan aligns with Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030, which fosters economic diversification and aims to stimulate sectors like retail to drive its economy.

Mr. Neeraj Teckchandani, CEO of Apparel Group, expressed his enthusiasm about the new venture. He said, "This strategic partnership with Clarks signifies a monumental step in our journey towards offering an unparalleled retail experience in the KSA. Clarks, with its rich heritage and reputation for quality, perfectly complements our diverse brand portfolio. We are excited to bring this iconic British brand closer to customers in the region."

Clarks new stores will offer an extensive range of products, including their world-renowned Originals and an exclusive collection of comfort footwear. The expansion will enable Clarks to reach a larger audience and cater to the growing demand for high-quality footwear in the KSA and beyond.

About Apparel Group LLC

Apparel Group is a global fashion and lifestyle retail conglomerate residing at the crossroads of the modern economy – Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Today, Apparel Group caters to thousands of eager shoppers through its 2025+ retail stores and 80+ brands on all platforms while employing over 20,000+ multicultural staff.

Apparel Group has carved its strong presence in the GCC and expanded thriving gateways to market in India, South Africa, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Pakistan, and Egypt. Additionally, clear strategies are in place to enter emerging markets such as Hungary and Philippines.

Apparel Group has created an omni-channel experience, operating brands originating from the USA, Canada, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The brands include leading names in fashion, footwear, and lifestyles such as Tommy Hilfiger, Charles & Keith, Skechers, Aldo, Nine West, Aeropostale, Jamie’s Italian, Tim Hortons, Cold Stone Creamery, Inglot, and Rituals.

Apparel Group owes its amazing growth to the vision and guidance of its dynamic Founder and Chairwoman, Mrs. Sima Ganwani Ved, who has taken the company from strength to strength since its inception in the last two decades.

