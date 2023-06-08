Global Ground Penetrating Radars Strategic Business Report 2023: Expected Recovery in the Construction Sector to open up Opportunities

Dublin, June 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ground Penetrating Radars: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Ground Penetrating Radars estimated at US$502.4 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$978.5 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.7% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Equipment, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 8.3% CAGR and reach US$585.9 Million by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 9.3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $182.3 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 10.1% CAGR



The Ground Penetrating Radars market in the U.S. is estimated at US$182.3 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$145.3 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 10.1% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.6% and 7.8% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.9% CAGR.



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Ground Penetrating Radars - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Rise of Remote Sensing Technologies Provides the Foundation for Growth of Ground Penetrating Radars

The Never-Ending "Race" Between the Virus & Vaccines Continues. Amidst this Chaotic Battle, Where is the World Economy Heading Now & Beyond?

As Omicron Strain Fuels Fresh Waves of Infections Across the Globe, Mutating Coronavirus is the New Pandemic Challenge in 2022

With New Strains Emerging at an Alarming Rate, Focus Shifts to Booster Doses & Vaccine Tweaking. But How Practical Is It to Implement Them?

With Vaccinated Population Showing Signs of Declining Clinical Protection, Booster Doses Are Emerging Into a Necessity to Restore Vaccine Effectiveness, but this Strategy is Not Within Reach for Most Countries: Number of Booster Doses Administered Per 100 People by Country as of December 2021

At the Dawn of 2022, We Leave Behind Millions of Deaths Due to New Strains & Once Again Stare at an Impending Catastrophe

How & When Will the World Be Vaccinated? Global Number of Annual COVID-19 Vaccine Doses (In Million) for Years 2020 through 2025 by Geographic Region/Country

Split Scenarios Unfold: The Great Vaccine Divide Emerges

Vaccine Imbalances to Stretch the Pandemic Further into 2022: Global Percentage (%) of Population Administered With Vaccines by Region as of November 2021

Amid this Prolonged Pandemic, Why Should Businesses Care About Progress on Vaccinations?

With IMF Making an Upward Revision of Global GDP for 2022, Companies Are Bullish About an Economic Comeback Despite a Continuing Pandemic

A Strong Yet Exceedingly Patchy & Uncertain Recovery Shaped by New Variants Comes Into Play: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2022

Easing Unemployment Levels in 2021 & 2022 Although Moderate Will Infuse Hope for Industries Reliant on Consumer Discretionary Incomes: Global Number of Unemployed People (In Million) for Years 2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022

Ground Penetrating Radars: Definition, Importance, Benefits & Uses

Recent Market Activity

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Expected Recovery in the Construction Sector to Open Up Opportunities for Ground Penetrating Radars

Recovering New Constructions & Renovations to Benefit Demand for GPRs: Global Construction Spending (In US$ Trillion) for the Years 2019, 2020, & 2021

Here's How GPRs Helps in Making Construction Projects Faster, Cheaper & Safer

Rise of Environmental Impact Assessment as a Tool for Sustainable Development Drives Opportunities for Ground Penetrating Radar

Sustainability Becomes More Important than Ever. Here's Why

EIA (Environmental Impact Assessment) Storms Into the Spotlight Generating Opportunity for GPRs

Healthy Defense Budgets Bodes Well for GPRs in Military Applications

Robust Defense Spending Opens Opportunities for Increased Investments in GPRs Technology : World Military Expenditure (In US$ Billion) for Years 2019, 2020 and 2021

Use of GPRs Technology in Military & Defense: A Review

Evergreen Importance of Archaeology Bodes Well for Ground Penetrating Radar

Aging Energy Infrastructure & Increased Investments in Underground Power Transmission & Distribution Utilities Drive Opportunities for GPRs in Utility Mapping Applications

Continuous Innovation in GPR Technology Bodes Well for Market Growth

