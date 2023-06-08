The Global RTD Alcoholic Beverages Market is forecast to grow by USD 8,028.52 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.81% during the forecast period

New York, June 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global RTD Alcoholic Beverages Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06459315/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the RTD alcoholic beverages market provides a holistic analysis, market size, and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing demand for RTD pre-mixes, a rise in mergers and acquisitions, and an increase in marketing and promotional activities.



The RTD alcoholic beverages market is segmented as below:

By Packaging

• Bottles

• Cans

• Others



By Distribution Channel

• Off-trade

• On-trade



By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the growing popularity of craft and artisanal beverages as one of the prime reasons driving the RTD alcoholic beverages market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing online sales of alcoholic beverages and new packaging formats will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the RTD alcoholic beverages market covers the following areas:

• RTD alcoholic beverages market sizing

• RTD alcoholic beverages market forecast

• RTD alcoholic beverages market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading RTD alcoholic beverages market vendors that include Accolade Wines Australia Ltd., Anheuser Busch InBev SA NV, Asahi Group Holdings Ltd., Bacardi Ltd., Brown Forman Corp., Campari Group, Carlsberg Breweries AS, Constellation Brands Inc., Diageo Plc, Halewood International South Africa Pty Ltd., Heaven Hill Sales Co., Heineken NV, Manchester Drinks Ltd., Mark Anthony Brands International Unlimited Co., MIKES HARD LEMONADE Co., Molson Coors Beverage Co., Pernod Ricard SA, SHS Drinks, The Boston Beer Co. Inc., and United Brands LLC. Also, the RTD alcoholic beverages market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources through an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06459315/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________