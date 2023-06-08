Surgical Sutures Market Size Worth USD 6 Billion by 2032 at 4.90% CAGR – Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, USA, June 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Surgical Sutures Market Overview

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Surgical Sutures Market Information by Type, Applications and Region - Forecast till 2032”, the market Size was valued at USD 3.9 Billion in 2022 and is projected to grow from USD 4.1 Billion in 2023 to USD 6 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.90% during the forecast period (2023 - 2032)

Surgical Sutures Market Trends:

Market Drivers

Increase in Lifestyle Diseases to Boost Market Growth

The number of patients with chronic diseases being admitted to hospitals has increased, as have the number of trauma cases. As many orthopedic, alimentary, ophthalmic, and other instances necessitate surgical suturing in case of surgeries, it is projected that this will raise demand for usage and adoption of surgical sutures. A significant factor driving the market expansion is the increase in lifestyle illnesses brought on by the growing adoption of the sedentary lifestyle. Globally, the prevalence of lifestyle illnesses such cancer, ischemic heart disease, cerebrovascular disease, orthopedic problems, and mental illness is continually growing. The market for surgical sutures is being driven by the persistent rise in the incidence of lifestyle illnesses and the rising need for more surgical operations.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2032 USD 6.0 Billion CAGR 4.90% Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2032 Historical Data 2021 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Type and Applications Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW) Key Market Drivers Rising the hospital admission of chronic disease patients and increased trauma cases Improvements in treatment methods are being created as a result of developments in the healthcare sector

Opportunities

Rise in Surgical Procedures to offer Robust Opportunities

As more surgeries are done on patients, there is a growing demand for surgical sutures within the medical field. Improvements in treatment methods are being created as a consequence of developments in the healthcare sector, which is anticipated to accelerate market expansion. The need for surgical sutures that are practical for both surgeons and patients is expanding as more and more advanced treatment techniques are being used in operations, notably in countries like the UK, Germany, the US, Canada, and Japan.

Restraints and Challenges

Growing Demand for Minimally Invasive Surgical Procedures to act as Market Restraints

The increasing need for minimally invasive surgical procedures coupled with the availability of alternative wound care products may act as market restraints over the forecast period.

Surgical Sutures Market Competitive Outlooks:

Key players have incorporated several strategies to stay ahead in the competition such as mergers, partnerships, new product launches, and more. Eminent industry players profiled in the global surgical sutures market report includes.

Covidien

Ethicon US

LLC. (Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.)

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Smith & Nephew

Integra Lifesciences

Peter Surgical

Internacional farmaceutica

CONMED CORPORATION

Sutures India Pvt. Ltd.

Surgical Sutures Market Segmentation



The surgical sutures market is bifurcated based on type, filament, and application.

By type, absorbable will lead the market over the forecast period for its capacity of offering temporary support to the wounds as they heal as well as can withstand the normal tension.

By filament, multifilament will domineer the market over the forecast period for its array of benefits such as flexibility, high tensile strength, and improved pliability.

By application, cardiovascular surgery will spearhead the market in the forecast period for the rising prevalence of cardiac disorders.

COVID-19 Analysis

The pandemic possessed a detrimental effect on the market for surgical sutures since operating hours for general surgery have been drastically cut across the world to curb the spread of COVID-19 epidemic. Additionally, the number of procedures recommended to patients who do not have COVID-19 has been influenced by the closing of several departments at numerous hospitals throughout the world owing to a lack of staff. Furthermore, it is anticipated that patients with COVID-19 would rush to devote important resources to their care.

The world has been compelled to postpone elective procedures as a result. Surgical teams should think about waiting for the COVID-19 test outcomes of patients that may be suspected to get infected if there is any urgency about the patient's procedure. Emergency surgical operations, particularly those performed at night, should be taken into consideration only in the event of a predicted OT staff shortage following a sufficient assessment of personnel and equipment availability. Procedures like intubation, blood electrocautery, catheter placement, etc. create aerosol. Thus, there is a higher chance that healthcare personnel will become infected from COVID-19 positive patients or patients that are highly suspect of being infected. Additionally, fewer general surgeries have a negative effect on the market for surgical sutures.

Surgical Sutures Market Regional Analysis:

North America to Head Surgical Sutures Market

Due to the existence of local and significant players, the high cost of sutures in comparison to other nations, the favorable reimbursement environment, the expansion of government programs, and the advanced healthcare infrastructure, the North American Surgical Sutures Market held a 45.80% share of the global market in 2022. The considerable revenue share of the region is also primarily attributable to the region's strong domestic economy and technical advancements. Additionally, the North American surgical suture market in the United States had the biggest market share, while the market in Canada had the quickest rate of expansion. The noteworthy revenue share of the North American region is also largely due to technological improvements and strong domestic wealth.

APAC to Have Admirable Growth in Surgical Sutures Market

From 2023 to 2032, the surgical sutures market in Asia-Pacific will grow at the quickest rate. The government is investing more money on healthcare systems to fulfill the unmet requirements in this area and there are more senior individuals, who are more likely to require surgery. China, India, & Japan are a few of the significant marketplaces in the Asia Pacific area. The increase of medical tourism in countries like India, Singapore, & Malaysia is another important factor driving the industry in this sector towards exponential growth. Additionally, the Indian market for surgical sutures was expanding at the quickest rate in the Asia-Pacific region, while China's market for surgical sutures maintained the greatest market share. The region with the quickest growth is anticipated to be Asia Pacific. This is because there are more elderly people, who are more prone to need surgery, and because the government is investing more money on the healthcare systems for addressing the unmet requirements in this area.

