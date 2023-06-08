The Global Raw Sugar Market is forecast to grow by USD 206.36 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 3.26% during the forecast period

New York, June 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Raw Sugar Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06459312/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the raw sugar market provides a holistic analysis, market size, and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by a rise in demand for raw sugar in food and beverage applications, growing health consciousness, and the emergence of private-label brands.



The raw sugar market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Liquid sugar

• Crystallized sugar



By Type

• Conventional

• Organic



By Geography

• APAC

• South America

• Europe

• North America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the emergence of e-commerce platforms as one of the prime reasons driving the raw sugar market growth during the next few years. Also, the rise in the adoption of raw sugar in beauty products and government support to promote the agriculture sector will lead to sizable demand in the market.



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading raw sugar market vendors that include Alvean Sugar S.L., Azumex Corp., Bobs Red Mill Natural Foods Inc., Cargill Inc., Conscious Food Pvt. Ltd., Cumberland Packing Corp., EE Wholesale UK Ltd., Florida Crystals Corp., Incauca S.A.S., Louis Dreyfus Co. BV, Natura Sugars CC, Nordzucker AG, NOW Health Group Inc., SUGART, Sunbest Natural, Thai Roong Ruang Group, United Natural Foods Inc., United Sugars Corp., Whole Earth Brands Inc., and Wilmar International Ltd.. Also, the raw sugar market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



