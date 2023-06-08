Track Geometry Measurement System Market Size to Surpass US$ 5.3 Billion by 2033 | Persistence Market Research

New York, June 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Track Geometry Measurement System Market will probably reach US$ 3.3 billion by 2023 and will expand at a 4.9% CAGR from 2023 to 2033. By 2033, the market is anticipated to reach US$ 5.3 billion.

The track geometry measurement system market has witnessed significant growth in recent years, driven by the increasing need for enhanced railway safety and the modernization of railway infrastructure. The track geometry measurement system plays a crucial role in ensuring the safety and efficiency of railway operations. It provides accurate and real-time information about the condition of the tracks, including parameters such as alignment, curvature, profile, and gauge. This information helps in identifying potential defects, ensuring proper maintenance, and minimizing the risk of derailments or accidents.

The track geometry measurement system market can be defined as the market for devices and solutions used to measure and monitor the geometry of railway tracks. It encompasses various technologies, including laser-based systems, inertial systems, and imaging systems. The market can be segmented based on the component (hardware and software), measurement type (vertical profile, gauge, curvature, alignment, and others), end-user (railway operators, maintenance companies, and infrastructure owners), and geography.

The track geometry measurement system market has witnessed steady growth in recent years and is expected to continue its upward trajectory. Factors driving market growth include the increasing demand for efficient and safe railway operations, the need for continuous track monitoring and maintenance, and government initiatives to modernize railway infrastructure. Additionally, technological advancements, such as the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) algorithms into track geometry measurement systems, are further fueling market growth.

Market Drivers:

Railway Safety and Efficiency: The increasing focus on railway safety and the prevention of accidents is driving the demand for track geometry measurement systems. These systems enable continuous monitoring and assessment of track conditions, helping to identify potential risks and ensure safe operations.

Infrastructure Modernization: Governments and railway operators worldwide are investing in the modernization of railway infrastructure. This includes the upgrade of existing tracks and the construction of new high-speed rail lines. Track geometry measurement systems play a crucial role in assessing the condition of tracks during these infrastructure upgrades.

Regulatory Compliance: Stringent regulations and standards are imposed by regulatory bodies and organizations to ensure track safety and compliance. Track geometry measurement systems help railway operators meet these regulatory requirements by providing accurate and reliable track condition data.

Preventive Maintenance: The adoption of track geometry measurement systems enables proactive and preventive maintenance practices. By continuously monitoring track conditions, potential issues and defects can be identified early, allowing for timely maintenance and minimizing downtime.

Market Restraints:

High Costs: The initial installation and maintenance costs of track geometry measurement systems can be significant. This can act as a barrier to adoption, particularly for smaller railway operators or regions with limited budgets.

Integration Challenges: Integrating track geometry measurement systems with existing railway infrastructure and systems can be complex. Retrofitting systems onto older tracks or integrating with legacy systems may require additional investments and technical expertise.

Skilled Personnel: Operating and maintaining track geometry measurement systems require skilled personnel with knowledge of the technology and data analysis. The availability of trained professionals can be a challenge, particularly in regions with limited resources or expertise.

Regional Analysis:

The track geometry measurement system market is geographically segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. North America and Europe are leading markets due to well-established railway infrastructure and stringent safety regulations. The Asia Pacific region is witnessing significant growth due to rapid urbanization, increasing rail transport investments, and infrastructure development initiatives.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape in the track geometry measurement system market is characterized by the presence of several established and emerging players. These companies strive to gain a competitive edge through product innovations, strategic collaborations, and mergers and acquisitions.

Here are some key players in the market: ENSCO, Fugro, MER MEC, Balfour Beatty, Plasser & Theurer, Siemens, R. Bance & Co, Bentley Systems, Goldschmidt Thermit Group, Egis

Recent Developments

In 2021, Plasser & Theurer introduced the PlasserSmartTamping system, which combines tamping technology with intelligent measuring systems to enhance the efficiency and accuracy of track maintenance.

In 2022, Fugro announced the launch of its TrackBase system, a wayside monitoring solution that provides continuous track geometry measurements using laser scanning technology.

In 2021, Trimble introduced the Trimble GEDO IMS System, a track measurement solution that integrates multiple sensors and measurement technologies to provide comprehensive track geometry data.

