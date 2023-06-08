The Global Reusable Water Bottle Market is forecast to grow by USD 1930.24 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.25% during the forecast period

New York, June 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Reusable Water Bottle Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06459311/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the reusable water bottle market provides a holistic analysis, market size, and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing demand for eco-friendly products, government regulations and initiatives, and the convenience and portability of reusable bottles.



The reusable water bottle market is segmented as below:

By Distribution Channel

• Offline

• Online



By Type

• Plastic

• Metal

• Silicone

• Glass



By Geography

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the technological advancement in high-quality, durable, and reusable water bottles as one of the prime reasons driving the reusable water bottle market growth during the next few years. Also, innovative product designs and the growing number of collaborations and partnerships will lead to sizable demand in the market.



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading reusable water bottle market vendors that include A. O. Smith Corp., Bulletin Brands Inc., Chillys Bottles Ltd., Cool Gear International LLC, Daylesford Organic Ltd., EZ GARD Industries Inc., Happy and Hydrated Ltd., HYDAWAY LLC, Klean Kanteen, Lifetime Brands Inc., Nalge Nunc International Corp., Newell Brands Inc., Nippon Sanso Holdings Co. Ltd., O2Cool LLC, Re Co. SA, SIGG Switzerland Bottles AG, The Clorox Co., The Ocean Bottle Ltd., Vista Outdoor Inc., and VOSS of Norway AS. Also, the reusable water bottle market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary.

