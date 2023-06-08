The Global Operational Technology Security Market is forecast to grow by USD 17756.09 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 15.97% during the forecast period

New York, June 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Operational Technology Security Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06459309/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the operational technology security market provides a holistic analysis, market size, and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rising need to improve business efficiency, the need for protection against phishing attacks and hacking, and the increasing use of digital technologies in industrial systems.



The operational technology security market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• SMEs

• Large enterprises



By Application

• Power generation and electrical

• Manufacturing

• Transportation and logistics

• Mining

• Others



By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the growing dependence on the internet as one of the prime reasons driving the operational technology security market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing investments by governments in implementing operational technology security in critical infrastructure and convergence of its infrastructure and operational technology systems will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the operational technology security market covers the following areas:

• Operational technology security market sizing

• Operational technology security market forecast

• Operational technology security market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading operational technology security market vendors that include Alphabet Inc., AO Kaspersky Lab, BeyondTrust Corp., Broadcom Inc., Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., Cisco Systems Inc., CyberArk Software Ltd., Darktrace Holdings Ltd., Forcepoint LLC, Forescout Technologies Inc., Fortinet Inc., Fortra LLC, Microsoft Corp., Nozomi Networks Inc., Okta Inc., Palo Alto Networks Inc., Radiflow, Sophos Ltd., Tenable Holdings Inc., and Zscaler Inc.. Also, the operational technology security market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources through an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

