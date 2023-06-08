Global Molecular Diagnostics Partnering Terms and Agreements 2016 to 2023: Over 850 Online Records of Actual Molecular Diagnostics Deals

Dublin, June 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Molecular Diagnostics Partnering Terms and Agreements 2016 to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Molecular Diagnostics Partnering Terms and Agreements 2016-2023 report provides a detailed understanding and analysis of how and why companies enter molecular diagnostics partnering deals. These deals tend to be multicomponent, starting with collaborative R&D, and commercialization of outcomes.



This report provides details of the latest molecular diagnostics agreements announced in the life sciences since 2016.



The report takes the reader through a comprehensive review molecular diagnostics deal trends, key players, top deal values, as well as deal financials, allowing the understanding of how, why and under what terms, companies are entering molecular diagnostics partnering deals.



The report presents financial deal term values for molecular diagnostics deals, listing by headline value, upfront payments, milestone payments and royalties, enabling readers to analyse and benchmark the financial value of deals.



The middle section of the report explores the leading dealmakers in the molecular diagnostics partnering field; both the leading deal values and most active molecular diagnostics dealmaker companies are reported allowing the reader to see who is succeeding in this dynamic dealmaking market.



One of the key highlights of the report is that over 850 online deal records of actual molecular diagnostics deals, as disclosed by the deal parties, are included towards the end of the report in a directory format - by company A-Z, stage of development, deal type, therapy focus, and technology type - that is easy to reference. Each deal record in the report links via Weblink to an online version of the deal.



In addition, where available, records include contract documents as submitted to the Securities Exchange Commission by companies and their partners. Whilst many companies will be seeking details of the payment clauses, the devil is in the detail in terms of how payments are triggered - contract documents provide this insight where press releases and databases do not.



The initial chapters of this report provide an orientation of molecular diagnostics dealmaking. Chapter 1 provides an introduction to the report, whilst chapter 2 provides an overview of the trends in molecular diagnostics dealmaking since 2016, including details of headline, upfront, milestone and royalty terms.



Chapter 3 provides a review of the leading molecular diagnostics deals since 2016. Deals are listed by headline value. Where the deal has an agreement contract published at the SEC a link provides online access to the contract.



Chapter 4 provides a comprehensive listing of the top 25 most active companies in molecular diagnostics dealmaking with a brief summary followed by a comprehensive listing of molecular diagnostics deals announced by that company, as well as contract documents, where available.



Chapter 5 provides a comprehensive and detailed review of molecular diagnostics partnering deals signed and announced since Jan 2016, where a contract document is available in the public domain. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.



Chapter 6 provides a comprehensive and detailed review of molecular diagnostics partnering deals signed and announced since Jan 2016. The chapter is organized by specific molecular diagnostics technology type. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and where available, the contract document, providing easy access to each deal on demand.



A comprehensive series of appendices is provided organized by molecular diagnostics partnering company A-Z, stage of development, deal type, and therapy focus. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and where available, the contract document, providing easy access to each deal on demand.



The report also includes numerous tables and figures that illustrate the trends and activities in molecular diagnostics partnering and dealmaking since 2016.



In conclusion, this report provides everything a prospective dealmaker needs to know about partnering in the research, development and commercialization of molecular diagnostics technologies and products.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 - Introduction



Chapter 2 - Trends in molecular diagnostics dealmaking

2.1. Introduction

2.2. Molecular diagnostics partnering over the years

2.3. Most active molecular diagnostics dealmakers

2.4. Molecular diagnostics partnering by deal type

2.5. Molecular diagnostics partnering by therapy area

2.6. Deal terms for molecular diagnostics partnering

2.6.1 Molecular diagnostics partnering headline values

2.6.2 Molecular diagnostics deal upfront payments

2.6.3 Molecular diagnostics deal milestone payments

2.6.4 Molecular diagnostics royalty rates



Chapter 3 - Leading molecular diagnostics deals

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Top molecular diagnostics deals by value



Chapter 4 - Most active molecular diagnostics dealmakers

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Most active molecular diagnostics dealmakers

4.3. Most active molecular diagnostics partnering company profiles



Chapter 5 - Molecular diagnostics contracts dealmaking directory

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Molecular diagnostics contracts dealmaking directory



Chapter 6 - Molecular diagnostics dealmaking by technology type



