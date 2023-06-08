Flour Whiteners Market to Reach US$ 447.08 Million by the end of 2033, Growing Demand for Clean-Label Products to Support Demand: Fact.MR

Rockville, June 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The recent research analysis by Fact.MR on the global market global flour whiteners provides a thorough overview of the industry’s product, end-user, and region categories. It also offers comprehensive details on important players and the crucial tactics they are turning to for gaining an upper hand over their competitors.



Fact.MR – A Market Research and Competitive Intelligence Provider: According to the latest study by Fact.MR, a provider of market research and competitive intelligence, the global flour whiteners market is expected to reach a value of US$ 447.08 million by 2033, demonstrating a steady CAGR of 5.6% from 2023 to 2033.

Flour whiteners are food additives that are used to improve the color and texture of flour, particularly in baking applications. They are typically added to flour to make it whiter, enhance its gluten development, and improve the overall quality of baked goods. The flour whiteners market is driven by growing demand for bakery products, convenience foods, and the desire for visually appealing food products.

Additionally, the increasing trend of home baking and the preference for enhanced-quality bakery products have contributed to the market's growth. The market is also influenced by factors such as changing consumer food preferences, regulations on food additives, and advancements in food technology. Manufacturers in the industry are striving to develop innovative flour whiteners that are safe, effective, and meet the changing demands of the food industry.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global flour whiteners market is valued at US$ 259.26 million in 2023.

Worldwide demand for flour whiteners is projected to increase at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2023 to 2033.

The global market is estimated to reach US$ 447.08 million by the end of 2033.

The market in the United Kingdom is projected to rise at 6.2% CAGR through 2033.

The flour whiteners market in Japan is set to expand at a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period.



“Leading market players are focused on product innovation to meet the rising consumer demand for clean-label and sustainable ingredients. Companies are investing in research and development to improve the functionality and safety of flour whiteners, in compliance with various regulatory requirements,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Market Competition

Manufacturers are dedicated to creating flour whitening agents that go beyond enhancing appearance by also improving the texture and taste of baked goods. There is a growing emphasis on clean-label and natural ingredients, prompting major players to invest in research for suitable alternatives to conventional flour whitening agents. Increasing awareness of the harmful effects of food additives has driven a stronger focus on transparency and clear labeling of flour whiteners.

Technological advancements were utilized to develop more efficient and effective flour whitening processes. Companies have explored and implemented advanced processing techniques to enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of flour whitening processes.

A flour bleaching agent from ChemPoint is available for use in food applications due to a partnership with PeroxyChem. Baking uses food-grade CaO2 as a bleaching or dough-improving ingredient. It can be used in rice seed preparation and oral care formulations.



Key Companies Profiled

ChemPoint (PeroxyChem)

Changzhou Broad Industry Co., Ltd.

Nouryon

Arkema Group

United Initiators

Nikunj Chemicals

American Elements

Solvay SA

Pergan GmbH

NFO Corporation

Key Segments of Flour Whiteners Industry Research

By Whitening Agent : Organic Peroxides Calcium Peroxides Chlorine Azodicarbonamides Nitrogen Dioxides

By Form : Powdered Liquid

By Application : Bakery Products Fortified Food Products Confectionery Products Desserts

By Region : North America Latin America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa



What differences can the flour whiteners report make on the revenue impacts and strategies of businesses?

Fact.MR strives to provide comprehensive assessments of opportunities in various regions and technology segments. The study also offers an uncluttered data-driven insights into the growth avenues of the flour whiteners and all its segments. Some of the ways the study can make a discernible impact are by offering evidence-based perspectives on:

Attractiveness quotient of emerging product/technology types in various products in the flour whiteners

Micro-economics factors that may hamper the prospects of some of the key segments

Recent spate of research and development (R&D) funding on key flour whitenerss

New business models paving way for disruptions in demand dynamic of key segments

Regional markets that will be future engine of growth and the industry trends that will support these markets



More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global flour whiteners market, presenting historical demand data for 2018 to 2022 and forecast statistics for 2023 to 2033.



The study divulges essential insights into the market based on whitening agent (organic peroxides, calcium peroxides, chlorine, azodicarbonamides, nitrogen dioxides), form (powdered, liquid), and application (bakery products, fortified food products, confectionary products, desserts), across five major regions of the world (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa).

