The Global MIPS Bicycle Helmets Market is forecast to grow by USD 124.19 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.72% during the forecast period

Our report on the MIPS bicycle helmets market provides a holistic analysis, market size, and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the advantages of MIPS bicycle helmets, increasing mountain biking activities, and the rising prominence of online sales.



The MIPS bicycle helmets market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Commuter and recreation

• Sport games



By Distribution Channel

• Offline

• Online



By Geography

• Europe

• North America

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the introduction of advanced and customized bicycle helmets as one of the prime reasons driving the MIPS bicycle helmets market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing demand for bicycle commuting and emergence of smart MIPS bicycle helmets will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the MIPS bicycle helmets market covers the following areas:

• Mips bicycle helmets market sizing

• Mips bicycle helmets market forecast

• Mips bicycle helmets market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading MIPS bicycle helmets market vendors that include ABUS August Bremicker Sons KG, Active Brands AS, Bern, Cycling Sports Group LLC, Demon Electric, Giant Bicycle India, Hostettler AG, Limar Srl, MAVIC Group, Merida Industry Co. Ltd., MET SPA, MIPS AB, One Industries, ORBEA S. COOP. LTDA, POC Sweden AB, SCOTT Sports SA, Specialized Bicycle Components Inc., Vista Outdoor Inc., Lumen Labs Inc., and Frasers Group plc. Also, the MIPS bicycle helmet market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources through an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

