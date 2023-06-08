Microbial Cellulose Market (by Application) - Reach $41.32 Mn by 2028 at 12.1% CAGR with Cosmetics Segment Driving Growth During 2022–2028 | The Insight Partners

Pune, India, June 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Insight Partners published latest research study on “Microbial Cellulose Market Size Report, Share, Revenue, Growth Strategy, Industry Trends and Forecast to 2028– COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Application and Geography,” the microbial cellulose market size is expected to grow from US$ 20.84 million in 2022 to US$ US$ 41.32 million by 2028; it is estimated to register a CAGR of 12.1% from 2022 to 2028.





Download PDF Brochure: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00029951/







Microbial Cellulose Market Report Scope, Segmentations, Regional & Country Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Size Value in USD 20.84 million in 2022 Market Size Value by USD 41.32 million by 2028 Growth rate CAGR of 12.1% from 2022 to 2028 Forecast Period 2022-2028 Base Year 2022 No. of Pages 123 No. of Tables 30 No. of Charts & Figures 62 Historical data available Yes Segments covered Application Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA Country scope US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Companies Covered ScobyTec GmbH, BOWIL Biotech SP Zoo, Polybion SL, Bacpolyzyme Biyomuhendislik Ltd, Axcelon Biopolymers Corp, Bioweg UG, Cellulose Lab Inc, Bacterial Cellulose Solutions Inc, Ashland Inc, and BIOINSPIRED MATERIALS SL





Browse key market insights spread across 123 pages with 30 list of tables & 62 list of figures from the report, "Microbial Cellulose Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Application (Food & Beverages, Food Packaging, Biomedical, Cosmetics, and Others)" in detail along with the table of contents: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/reports/microbial-cellulose-market/





Global Microbial Cellulose Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments



ScobyTec GmbH, BOWIL Biotech SP Zoo, Polybion SL, Bacpolyzyme Biyomuhendislik Ltd, Axcelon Biopolymers Corp, Bioweg UG, Cellulose Lab Inc, Bacterial Cellulose Solutions Inc, Ashland Inc, and BIOINSPIRED MATERIALS SL are a few key players operating in the global microbial cellulose market. The microbial cellulose market players are focusing on providing high-quality products to fulfill customer demand.





Speak to Research Expert: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/speak-to-analyst/TIPRE00029951





In 2021, Asia Pacific held the largest share of the global microbial cellulose market. However, Europe is expected to register the highest CAGR from 2022 to 2028. The market growth in Europe is ascribed to a well-established personal care industry in European countries. The region is the world's largest cosmetics market with the presence of well-established industry players. According to Cosmetic Europe, a vast majority of 500 million European consumers use cosmetic and personal care products daily to improve their well-being and boost skin nourishment. Bacterial cellulose is used as an emulsion stabilizer or an asset in face masks and skin treatments to deliver skin hydration and an active compound. In 2013, a cosmetic mask produced from microbial cellulose was patented by Amorepacific. Bacterial cellulose is a more sustainable alternative to traditional materials such as petroleum derivatives that are nonrenewable and difficult to degrade. Thus, manufacturers in the region are developing bio-based facial masks. In October 2020, Taiki Cosmetics Europe SAS launched a new ready-to-go sustainable dried bio-cellulose sheet mask, “N°4-Post Treatment Solution," made in Europe. Such product developments by manufacturers are anticipated to propel the microbial cellulose market growth during the forecast period.





Rising Demand for Sustainable Material to Offer Opportunities for Microbial Cellulose Market During Forecast Period:





Over the past few years, climate change, greenhouse gas emissions, and overexploitation of non-renewable resources have adversely impacted the environment, significantly raising sustainability concerns worldwide. Therefore, governments of the US, China, Japan, European Union member states, and various countries are promoting the development of eco-friendly products to reduce the environmental footprints and support the growth of circular economy. In September 2022, the US government signed an executive order (EO) that sets bold goals for the US bioeconomy aiming to decarbonize the chemicals & materials industry and leverage biomanufacturing to scale-up novel technologies and develop new bio-based carbon neutral chemicals and materials. The European Union (EU) is also focusing on developing bio-based products under its bioeconomy strategy, which aims to lower the EU’s dependency on fossil fuels. Such government strategies and initiatives are boosting the development of bio-based products. Therefore, manufacturers are also investing in bio-based products, including microbial cellulose, to meet sustainability goals and increase market competitiveness. Thus, increasing demand for sustainable, bio-based materials coupled with strategic initiatives taken by key market players are expected to open lucrative opportunities in the microbial cellulose market over the forecast period.





Inquiry Before Purchase: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/inquiry/TIPRE00029951/





Global Microbial Cellulose Market: Segmental Overview



Based on application, the microbial cellulose market is segmented into food & beverages, food packaging, biomedical, cosmetics, and others. The food & beverage segment held the largest market share in 2021; however, the food packaging segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR over the forecast period. Bacterial cellulose is a material with extraordinary and differentiated properties from other polysaccharide-based polymers that it is gaining interest for applications in food packaging. Microbial cellulose is used to manufacture sustainable and eco-friendly packaging for the food industry. Thus, increasing sustainability concerns among the global population aid the segment growth.

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Microbial Cellulose Market

The COVID-19 pandemic adversely impacted the economies and industries due to the disruption of global supply chains, shortage of raw materials and laborers, and shutdown of manufacturing units, leading to a huge slump in product manufacturing and distribution activities. Supply chain disruptions created a shortage of raw materials, which restricted the production and distribution of microbial cellulose, leading to increased prices. Further, a spike in medical waste generation globally led to sustainability concerns among consumers, manufacturers, and governments of various countries. There was a significant demand for disposable face masks made of nonbiodegradable, as personal protective equipment. However, these face masks ended up in landfills, causing significant harm to the environment. Therefore, manufacturers shifted to biodegradable materials for the production of face masks to reduce their environmental footprints and contribute toward sustainability. They started exploring different biodegradable biopolymers to make face masks. This factor opened new opportunities in the microbial cellulose market, as microbial cellulose possesses desirable properties to replace conventional materials used in face masks.





Buy Premium Copy of Microbial Cellulose Market Growth Report (2022-2028) at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00029951/





Go through further research published by The Insight Partners: (Purchase with 10% Instant Discount):







Food Grade Cellulose Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis

Cellulose Fibers Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis

Cellulose Derivatives Excipient Market Forecast to 2028 - Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis

Cellulose Acetate Market Forecast to 2028 - Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis

Nanocrystalline Cellulose Market Forecast to 2028 - Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis

Microbial Bacterial Cellulose Market Forecast to 2028 - Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis

Nano-Cellulose Fibre Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis

Skincare Products Market- The market size was valued at US$ 115,386.46 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 213,363.09 million by 2028. It is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.2% from 2021 to 2028.

Polypropylene Market Forecast to 2028 - Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis

Wound Dressing Market- The wound dressing market is expected to grow from US$ 11,319.06 million in 2022 to US$ 16,248.76 million by 2028; it is expected to register a CAGR of 6.2% from 2022 to 2028.





About Us:



The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.





Contact Us:

If you have any queries about this report or if you would like further information, please contact us:

Contact Person: Sameer Joshi

E-mail: sales@theinsightpartners.com

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Press Release: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/pr/microbial-cellulose-market