UPDATE -- DirectRx Takes The Lead in Lung Health For Patients Nationwide

TROY, Mich., June 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DirectRx, a leading national specialty pharmacy dedicated to serving individual patients with complex and chronic health needs, has launched a new section of their website that highlights its commitment to providing unparalleled pharmacy services to patients with breathing conditions https://www.directrx.com/lung/.

“Almost a decade ago, DirectRx received its first referral for a patient with a breathing condition,” said Amanda Berishaj, PharmD for DirectRx. “Since then, we’ve been on a journey to improve lung health. We have enhanced our programs specifically to improve the lives of these deserving patients and built a holistic, white-glove service to help them live happier, healthier lives.”

Today, thousands of prescribers across all fifty states rely on DirectRx to manage their patients’ respiratory conditions, including COPD, non-CF bronchiectasis, asthma and more. The company continues to hone its expertise in patient lung health in order to become the most trusted partner for specialty respiratory and nebulized medications.

“We are extremely proud of the trust that over 3,500+ prescriber partners place in our team at DirectRx,” said Director Alban Ivezaj. “We are committed to continuing to provide the best-in-class service to our partners and working together to improve these patients’ lung health.”

DirectRx, an independent specialty pharmacy with dual accreditation from both ACHC and URAC, provides patients with unparalleled, personalized pharmaceutical care. DirectRx is owned and operated by certified doctors of pharmacy. The company operates in 50 states. Investments in technology help to provide clients with accurate, timely orders.




