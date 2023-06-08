The Global E-Wallet Market is forecast to grow by USD 163.43 bn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 26.41% during the forecast period

New York, June 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global E-Wallet Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06459306/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the e-wallet market provides a holistic analysis, market size, and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rising number of online transactions, a rise in the use of wireless networks, and a surge in compliance requirements.



The e-wallet market is segmented as below:

By Technology

• Proximity

• Remote



By Application

• Retail and e-commerce

• Media and entertainment

• Hospitality and transportation

• Telecommunication

• Others



By Geography

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the integration of advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence, blockchain, and biometrics as one of the prime reasons driving the e-wallet market growth during the next few years. Also, the expansion of e-wallet services and increasing partnerships and collaborations will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the e-wallet market covers the following areas:

• E-wallet market sizing

• E-wallet market forecast

• E-wallet market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading e-wallet market vendors that include ACI Worldwide Inc., Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., American Express Co., Apple Inc., AT and T Inc., Aurus Inc., Bharti Airtel Ltd., Block Inc., Mastercard Inc., One97 Communications Ltd., PayPal Holdings Inc., Paysafe Ltd., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Stripe Inc., Tencent Holdings Ltd., Visa Inc., WEX Inc., and Worldline SA. Also, the e-wallet market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources through an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

