Dairy Alternatives Market Size is projected to reach USD 65.33 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 12.3%: Straits Research

New York, United States, June 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A milk substitute resembles milk and can be consumed in the same ways as milk. Non-dairy beverages refer to a variety of substitutes, such as nut milk, grain milk, legume milk, and mock milk. Demand is expected to rise due to almond milk's rising popularity and high calorie, protein, fiber, and lipid content. It is anticipated that almond milk will have a competitive advantage over its rivals over the projection period due to its superior taste and texture.





Growing Numbers of Lactose Intolerance Cases Drives the Global Market

Lactose intolerance is a common hereditary condition in Southeast Asian populations. Consumers who are lactose intolerant prefer lactose-free , plant-based alternatives to boost their calcium and vitamin intake. The demand for dairy substitutes is also expected to rise due to growing consumer health concerns and rising disposable income in developed and developing countries. Rising consumer awareness of a healthy diet and rising demand for foods with lower cholesterol and fat content are predicted to open up new opportunities for market competitors during the anticipated period.

High Health related benefits of Dairy Substances Creates Tremendous Opportunities

It is advantageous to use coconut milk to treat arthritis because it is high in vitamins and minerals. It is one of the primary magnesium sources and helps maintain blood pressure. Due to millennials' increased desire for coconut creams and yogurts, the market for dairy substitutes is expected to develop over the forecast period. Furthermore, those who struggle with obesity often prefer almond milk . It is healthier for weight management and has fewer calories than cow's milk. The product is expected to gain increasing traction as a daily dietary supplement since, unlike cow's milk, it prevents the growth of breast and prostate cancer cells.





Report Scope

Report Metric Details Market Size By 2030 USD 65.33 billion Market Size in 2021 USD 23 billion CAGR 12.3% (2022-2030) Historical Data 2019-2020 Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Source, By Product, By Distribution Channel Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAME and Rest of the World Key Companies Profiled/Vendors The WhiteWave Foods Company, Blue Diamond Growers, Vitasoy International Holdings Limited, Eden Foods Inc., Nutriops S.L., SunOpta Inc. Key Market Opportunities High Health related benefits of Dairy Substances Key Market Drivers Growing Numbers of Lactose Intolerance Cases

Regional Analysis

Asia-Pacific is the most significant shareholder in the global dairy alternatives market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.40% during the forecast period. The market in the region is expected to grow quickly as a result of the rising popularity of plant-based products. Parents are paying more attention to newborn nutrition and the quality of milk formula in light of previous food safety incidents. The market is expected to expand as disposable incomes increase and awareness of baby allergies grows over the forecast period. Growing health concerns have led to an increase in consumer preference for dairy alternatives that are lactose-free, low-fat, and gluten-free.

North America is expected to boost at a CAGR of 12.25% during the forecast period. Growing consumer desire for nutrient-dense plant-based foods is projected to have a favorable impact on market growth. As the prevalence of milk intolerance in North America increases, it is predicted that demand for non-dairy products like soymilk and almond milk will increase.

Europe is expected to grow significantly over the forecast period. The market for dairy substitutes is expected to grow as consumer demand for nutrient-dense plant-based diets increases. More milk allergies and health issues are associated with the hazardous substances added to dairy products, which is expected to increase demand for dairy alternatives like soymilk, almond milk, and rice milk. According to forecasts, the European dairy alternatives market will rise due to the region's rising desire for nutritious foods and beverages. Manufacturers are also placing a lot of effort into developing new goods, like soy juice blends and fresh soy beverages.

Key Highlights

The global dairy alternatives market size is estimated to reach USD 65.33 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 12.3% during the forecast period (2022-2030).

is estimated to reach USD 65.33 billion by 2030, growing at a during the forecast period (2022-2030). Based on the source , the dairy alternatives industry is bifurcated into soy, almond, coconut, rice, oat, and others. The soy milk segment is the highest contributor to the market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.90% during the forecast period.

, the dairy alternatives industry is bifurcated into soy, almond, coconut, rice, oat, and others. The soy milk segment is the highest contributor to the market and is expected to grow at a during the forecast period. Based on product , the dairy alternatives industry is bifurcated into milk, yogurt, ice cream, cheese, creamer, and others. The milk segment owns the highest market share and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.40% during the forecast period.

, the dairy alternatives industry is bifurcated into milk, yogurt, ice cream, cheese, creamer, and others. The milk segment owns the highest market share and is expected to grow at a during the forecast period. Based on distribution , the dairy alternatives industry is bifurcated into supermarkets and hypermarkets, convenience stores, online retail, and others. The supermarket segment is the highest contributor to the market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.90% during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific is the most significant shareholder in the global dairy alternatives market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.40% during the forecast period.

Competitive Players

The WhiteWave Foods Company Blue Diamond Growers Vitasoy International Holdings Limited Eden Foods Inc. Nutriops S.L. SunOpta Inc.





Global Dairy Alternatives Market: Segmentation

By Source

Soy Milk

Almond Milk

Coconut Milk

Rice Milk

Oat Milk

Others

By Product

Milk

Yogurt

Ice Cream

Cheese

Creamer

Others

By Distribution Channel

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Online Retail

Others

By Regions

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

LAMEA





Market News

In April 2022, Wicked Foods, Inc., an American company that manufactures plant-based foods, unveiled its new line of plant-based ice creams and novelty items.

Wicked Foods, Inc., an American company that manufactures plant-based foods, unveiled its new line of plant-based ice creams and novelty items. In January 2022, Chobani LLC launched a new line of four-variety plant-based coffee creamers free of GMOs, artificial flavors, and sweeteners.





Global Non-dairy Creamer Market Growing at a Staggering CAGR of 7.2%

Global Butter Market Worth USD 65.9 Billion With a CAGR of 2.78%

Organic Rice Protein Market to Grow at a CAGR of 18.34% During 2022–2030





