The Global Racing Games Market is forecast to grow by USD 12752.05 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 11% during the forecast period

New York, June 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Racing Games Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06459305/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the racing games market provides a holistic analysis, market size, and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increased internet penetration, frequent launch of new games, and increased funding and investment.



The racing games market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Client type

• Webgame type



By Application

• Mobile

• Console

• PC

• Others



By Geography

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the VR revolutionizing the gaming industry as one of the prime reasons driving the racing games market growth during the next few years. Also, the surge in the adoption of cloud-based gaming applications and an increasing number of strategic partnerships and acquisitions will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the racing games market covers the following areas:

• Racing games market sizing

• Racing games market forecast

• Racing games market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading racing games market vendors that include Aquiris Game Studio, Bongfish GmbH, CREATIVE MOBILE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, Electronic Arts Inc., Embracer Group AB, Fingersoft, Hasbro Inc., Microsoft Corp., Modern Times Group MTG AB, Motorsport Games Inc, Motorsport Simulations, LLC, NEXON Co Ltd., Nintendo Co. Ltd., RaceRoom Entertainment AG, Shanab Games, Take Two Interactive Software Inc., Tencent Holdings Ltd., Ubisoft Entertainment, Vector Unit, and Vivendi SE. Also, the racing games market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources through an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06459305/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________