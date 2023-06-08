The Global Expense Management Software Market is forecast to grow by USD 4776.21 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 13.75% during the forecast period

New York, June 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Expense Management Software Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06459304/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the expense management software market provides a holistic analysis, market size, and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing adoption of cloud-based solutions, the growing automation of manual processes, and the increasing need for cost reduction.



The expense management software market is segmented as below:

By Component

• Solution

• Service



By Application

• Large enterprises

• SMEs



By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the increasing use of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) in expense management software as one of the prime reasons driving the expense management software market growth during the next few years. Also, user-friendly interfaces in expense management software and subscription-based pricing will lead to sizable demand in the market.



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading expense management software market vendors that include Coupa Software Inc., Emburse Inc., Expensify Inc., Fyle Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Insperity Services L.P., International Business Machines Corp., Intuit Inc., ITILITE, Koch Industries Inc., Oracle Corp., Sage Group Plc, SAP SE, Sodexo SA, The Access Group, VA Tech Ventures Pvt. Ltd., Webexpenses Pty Ltd., Workday Inc., Xero Ltd., Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services Pvt. Ltd., and Zoho Corp. Pvt. Ltd.. Also, the expense management software market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.





