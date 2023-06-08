2023 Code Storage Flash Forecast SPI NAND and Serial NOR Flash SWOT Analysis Report

Dublin, June 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Code Storage Flash Forecast SPI NAND and Serial NOR Flash SWOT Analysis - 2023 Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The fifth annual report Code Storage Flash Forecast - SPI NAND and Serial NOR Flash SWOT Analysis, which provides the Strengths, Weaknesses, Opportunities and Threats (SWOT) analysis of the seven top serial NOR and SPI NAND vendors.

This report recognizes the emergence of Code Storage Flash that supplies non volatile memory for applications needing low to mid-range densities (512Kbit-8Gbit). Serial NOR provides high speed access for 256Mbit-4Gbit densities, many of the Code Storage vendors supply (512Mb-8Gbit) SLC and SPI NAND and beginning in 2025 Macronix will be supplying low cost 3D NOR for 1Gbit-8Gbit.

Many OEMs have downplayed the need for high-speed serial NOR and have turned to low cost and low speed SPI NAND. Macronix countered in providing low-cost high-density 3D serial NOR that could replace SPI NAND.

The market shares for the SLC/SPI NAND vendors for 2021-2022 are listed with Kioxia as the leader in 2022. Over the forecast period, the SPI NAND volumes will overtake SLC NAND since the IoT users will convert from a parallel interface to serial NAND. In the near term, mid-high density serial NOR will migrate to SPI NAND for cost reasons, which strengthens the SPI NAND market share.

The SWOT covers Micron, Infineon (Cypress), Macronix, Winbond, Kioxia (Toshiba), Sky High (recently added) and GigaDevice who produce 85% of the serial NOR revenue and nearly all the SPI NAND. Besides covering these players, this analysis provides a serial NOR revenue forecast to 2027 by vendor for geographic segmentation.

On the application side there are serial NOR and SLC/SPI NAND forecasts for revenue, units, and MBs for over 30 end-use applications. In addition, the Code Storage Serial NOR, Parallel NOR, SPI and SLC NAND are forecast by revenue and units by density for over twelve end applications.

As autonomous vehicles regain momentum, the analsyt provides Flash forecasts for each level of vehicle autonomy and illustrates the Flash usage for each of the automotive systems. Finally, the analyst forecasts the serial NOR automotive revenue by Flash supplier through 2027.

For the marketing, finance or strategic planning professional this report is essential.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Objectives and Methodology

3 Serial NOR Market Forecasts

3.1 Serial NOR Flash Revenue Shipments

3.2 Serial NOR Flash Unit Shipments

3.3 Serial NOR Flash Average Selling Prices (ASPs)

3.4 Serial NOR Flash Megabit Shipments

4 SLC/SPI NAND Market Forecasts

4.1 SLC NAND Flash Revenue Shipments

4.2 SLC NAND Flash Unit Shipments

4.3 SLC NAND Flash Average Selling Prices (ASPs)

4.4 SLC NAND Flash Megabit Shipments

5 NOR Flash Memory Market Shares

5.1 NOR and SLC NAND Flash Market Shares

5.2 Serial NOR Flash rankings

5.3 SLC NAND Flash rankings

6 Serial NOR SWOT Analysis

6.1 Serial NOR SWOT - Micron

6.1.1 Serial NOR SWOT - Strengths

6.1.2 Serial NOR SWOT - Weaknesses

6.1.3 Serial NOR SWOT - Opportunities

6.1.4 Serial NOR SWOT - Threats

6.2 Serial NOR SWOT - Cypress/Infineon

6.3 Serial NOR SWOT - Macronix

6.4 Serial NOR SWOT - Winbond

6.5 Serial NOR SWOT - GigaDevice

6.6 Serial NAND SWOT - Kioxia (Toshiba)

6.7 Serial NAND SWOT - Sky High

7 Serial NOR Flash Forecast by Vendor

7.1 Serial NOR Flash Forecast by Vendor

7.2 Serial NOR Flash Wafer Capacity Forecast by Vendor

8 Automotive Flash Forecast by Vendor

8.1 Automotive Flash Forecast

8.2 Serial NOR Automotive Flash Revenue by Vendor

9 Code Storage Flash Forecast

9.1 Code Storage Flash Forecast by Technology

9.2 Code Storage Flash Revenue Forecast by Application

9.2 Code Storage Flash Unit Forecast by Application

10 Appendix A: Biography

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/z8uyug

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.